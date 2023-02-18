Maybank, Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) maintained their positions in the top three of the men’s division of the TNB Malaysian Hockey League (TNBMHL) 2023 after they each picked up the full points against their respective opponents today.

Maybank beat UiTM-HA-KPT 5-1; THT crushed TNB Thunderbolts 8-1 as TNB then pounded ATM 10-1.

At the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil, Maybank faced little difficulty in getting past UiTM-HA-KPT when they raced to a 3-0 lead by the start of the third quarter.

Mohd Ashrain Hamsani put Maybank in front with an 11th minute Field Goal as Muhammad Razie Abdul Rahim then finished off a Penalty Corner in the 27th minute before Muhaji Abdul Rauf slotted a Field Goal five minutes later.

UiTM then pulled a goal back in the 42nd minute through Danial Asyraf Abdul Ghani’s Field Goal before Maybenk then stepped up a gear for two more goals for the win.

Maybank were on target through two Field Goals from Adam Aiman Mamat (51st minute) and Granton Noel Goden (52nd) for the win.

In the meantime, a hattrick from Jang Jong-hyun off two Penalty Corners (24th and 50th minute) and then a Penalty Stroke in the 59th minute led the way for THT’s comprehensive 8-1 beating of TNB Thunderbolts.

A brace from Faizal Saari (Field Goals in the 22nd and 60th minute) was followed by further goals from Muhammad Marhan Mohd Jalil (Field Goal in the 8th minute), Shello Silverius (Field Goal, 13th minute) and Mohd Fitri Saari (Field Goal, 57th minute).

TNB Thunderbolts’ only goal of the game came off Ahmad Azaman’s Penalty Corner in the 21st minute.

TNB MALAYSIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE 2023

RESULTS



MEN

Terengganu Hockey Team 8

TNB Thunderbolts 1

ATM 1

Tenaga Nasional Berhad 10

UiTM HA-KPT 1

Maybank 5

Nurunsafi Sporting 0

Young Tigers 2

