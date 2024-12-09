Asnawi Mangkualam’s goal midway through the second half gave Indonesia a valuable 1-0 away win over host Myanmar in their opening game of Group B of the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 at the Thuwunna Stadium.

Following a first half deadlock, Mangkualam made good on the long throw in from Pratama Arhan in the 76th minute to give Indonesia the lead and the eventual win.

In the meantime at the National Stadium KM 16 in Vientiane, host Laos had to concede to a 4-1 loss to Vietnam.

The twice winners of the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup got things going only in the second half with Nguyen Hai Long grabbing the opener in the 58th minute.

The rest of the goals were scored by Nguyen Tien Linh in the 63rd minute, Nguyen Van Toan (69th) and Nguyen Van Vi (83rd).

Laos got their solitary goal at the end with a penalty from Bounphachan Bounkong (90th+5).

#AFF

#AMEC2024

#MFF

#LFF

