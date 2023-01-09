World Athletics Relays Nassau 24 to take place on 4-5 May 2024

The timetable for athletics competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the dates for the World Athletics Relays Nassau 24 have been confirmed by World Athletics.

Spread over 11 days, athletics action at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will start with the 20km race walk events on Thursday 1 August, and end with the women’s marathon on the final day of the Games, Sunday 11 August.

In between, track and field competition will take place during 17 sessions at the Stade de France. All track and field finals will be held in the evening sessions, while the road events will take place in the mornings on four different days.

Athletes looking to double up in the 100m & 200m, 800m & 1500m, 1500m & 5000m, or 5000m & 10,000m will be able to do so, without having to compete in more than one discipline on any given day. Other possible doubles include the long jump & triple jump, and the 20km & 35km race walks.

The first track medals will be awarded during the first evening session, on Friday 2 August, which concludes with the men’s 10,000m final.

The women’s triple jump, men’s shot put and women’s 100m finals all feature on day two, while day three starts with the women’s 3000m steeplechase heats and ends with the men’s 100m final.

The world’s best male pole vaulters will compete for the Olympic crown on day four, ahead of the men’s 1500m and women’s 200m finals on day five.

Day six kicks off with the 35km race walk and concludes with the men’s 3000m steeplechase final. The 400m hurdles events have been taken to another level in recent years and in Paris the women’s final will be held on day seven and the men’s on day eight, when the heptathlon will also reach its climax.

Day nine offers a total of nine finals, from the men’s marathon in the morning through to the men’s and women’s 4x400m finals in the evening.

As announced last year, a repechage round in all individual track events from 200m to 1500m in distance, including the hurdles events, will be introduced at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. In the new repechage format, athletes who do not qualify by place in round one heats of the 200m-1,500m will have a second chance to qualify for the semi-finals by participating in repechage heats.

The qualification system for athletics competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games was published last month, again based on a dual pathway of qualification that will see 50% of athletes qualify through entry standards and the remaining 50% qualify through World Rankings.

As part of this, the World Athletics Relays in Nassau in The Bahamas on 4-5 May 2024 will be the main Olympic qualifying event for the relays with 14 out of the 16 teams to qualify at the event in Nassau. The dates for the World Athletics Relays were approved by the World Athletics Council in late December 2022.

Olympic Games ticketing is now open and organisers have also revealed the routes for the Olympic marathon and the two mass event races – a 42.195km course and a 10km course – that will be open to the general public.

• Athletics timetable for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

World Athletics

Like this: Like Loading...