100PLUS, Malaysia’s No. 1 isotonic beverage, has signed national shuttler Ng Tze Yong as its Brand Ambassador. Tze Yong, ranked 25th in the latest BWF World Ranking, and 100PLUS have agreed on a two-year deal.

Tze Yong joins Datuk Wira Lee Chong Wei, three-time Olympic silver medallist and former world No. 1, world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik and former All-England winner Lee Zii Jia as 100PLUS Brand Ambassadors.

“Tze Yong produced impressive performances last year. It is clear he has enormous talent and potential. We are confident he will continue to progress and will soon be among the leading singles players in the world,” said Ms Leong Wai Yin, Business Director, F&N Beverages Marketing Sdn Bhd today.

Tze Yong, 22, delivered some stunning performances in the Commonwealth Games 2022 where he helped the nation win the team gold medal before claiming the silver in the singles event. He was also part of the Malaysian team which won the Asia Team Championships.

Wai Yin hopes the support from 100PLUS will further encourage Tze Yong and inspire him to achieve strong results in the coming year, beginning with the Petronas Malaysian Open.

Aside from supporting the leading national badminton players, 100PLUS currently sponsors the Badminton Association of Malaysia, the Football Association of Malaysia, Malaysian Hockey Confederation and the nation’s No. 1 football team, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC.

100PLUS is the Official Isotonic Beverage and the Recommended Drink of the National Sports Council.

