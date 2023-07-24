The special auction organised by the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship in collaboration with CharityStars, the international leading auction platform, raised an impressive €17,418 in support of the communities affected by the devastating floods that struck Emilia-Romagna in May.



Several highly coveted items, collected last month during the Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round, garnered significant attention, and fetched remarkable bids during the auction. Topping the list were the helmets signed by 2021 World Champion Toprak Razgatlioglu, which reached an outstanding bid of €5,225.

Additionally, the X-Lite SBK® helmet, adorned with signatures from many stars of the Championship, attracted an incredible €4,000 bid. A VIP Experience package offered a remarkable experience for the winning bidder, raising €1,800 for the cause.



Other items included a boot signed by Danilo Petrucci, which secured a bid of €725, and reigning World Champion Alvaro Bautista’s gloves at €560, showcasing the dedication of fans to contribute to the cause.



The success of the auction, which concluded shortly after the second round of the season held in Emilia-Romagna, the Prometeon Italian Round, was made possible by the unwavering support and generosity of WorldSBK teams, riders, and fans who actively participated in the bidding process. With every euro raised, the auction contributed to the ongoing efforts of the Emilia-Romagna Regional Agency for Civil Protection in assisting the affected communities.



The WorldSBK community would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to everyone involved in the auction.

