Recent Form and Momentum
- Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) continues to lead the Championship standings after another dominant performance in Assen, where he secured three further victories. Having won all nine races of the 2026 season so far, the Italian has amassed 186 points and holds a 69-point advantage over teammate Iker Lecuona (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati).
- The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati duo has dominated recent rounds, locking out the top two positions in the last six races, with Lecuona finishing runner-up in each of those outings.
- Thanks to three third-place finishes at Assen, Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) has climbed to third in the standings with 82 points, moving ahead of Miguel Oliveira (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team), who drops to fourth after a more challenging Dutch Round.
- Oliveira, the leading non-Ducati rider, is level on 69 points with Alex Lowes (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team).
Team & Rider News
- Honda HRC has confirmed that, although Jake Dixon continues to make good progress in his recovery, he will not be fit to race at the Motul Hungarian Round. The British rider will be replaced by Japan’s Yuki Kunii.
Historical Performance
- The 2025 season marked the first visit to Balaton Park in WorldSBK history. Toprak Razgatlioglu completed a clean sweep across the three races that weekend.
- Nicolo Bulega finished second in both Race 1 and Race 2, while Sam Lowes and Alvaro Bautista (Barni Spark Racing Team) also featured on the podium.
At Stakes This Weekend
- On a winning streak since the 2025 Spanish Round, Nicolo Bulega has claimed victory in the last 13 races, equalling the all-time WorldSBK record for consecutive wins set by three-time Champion Toprak Razgatlioglu. A win in Race 1 at the Motul Hungarian Round would see the Italian become the outright record holder for most consecutive victories in WorldSBK history.
- With a perfect tally of nine wins from the first nine races of 2026, Bulega heads to Balaton Park with a chance to extend his winning streak to 12. Doing so would surpass the all-time record of 11 consecutive victories, set by Neil Hodgson in 2003 and matched by Alvaro Bautista in 2019.