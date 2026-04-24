Recent Form and Momentum
- After four races in the 2026 season, Maria Herrera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR) leads the Championship standings with 90 points, built on two wins and two second-place finishes. She holds a 13-point advantage over Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha), who has moved up to second in the standings.
- Roberta Ponziani (Klint Racing Team) climbed to third overall following a strong Dutch Round, highlighted by a podium finish in Race 1.
- Paola Ramos (Klint Racing Team), who arrived in Assen level on points with Herrera, has dropped to fourth with 45 points after being declared unfit following her crash in Race 1.
- Muklada Sarapuech (EEST NJT Racing Team) impressed in Assen and completes the current top five with 34 points, matching her best results so far with two fifth-place finishes. The Thai rider is set to continue at the Hungarian Round as she targets her first WorldWCR podium.
Historical Performance
- At the 2025 Hungarian Round, victories were shared between Maria Herrera and Beatriz Neila, with Chloe Jones also featuring on the podium at Balaton Park.