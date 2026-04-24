In-form Malaysian amateur talent Aiden Kei Ahmad Shaharuddin carded a superb final-round 67 to finish outright 13th at the 17th Faldo Series Asia Grand Final in Vietnam.

Making his second successive appearance in the prestigious championship at the highly-rated Nick Faldo Signature Course of Laguna Golf Lang Co, the lanky 19-year-old finished with a 54-hole total of three-over-par 216 (75, 74, 67).

The overall title was won by Australian Coby Carruthers in a playoff over New Zealander Yuki Miya after both players tied in regulation on 11-under-par 202.

Following two lacklustre rounds, Kei came to life in the third and final round with six birdies against two bogeys for a closing four-under-par 67.

“This is a really great event. The hospitality extended to the players is amazing, and I love Laguna Golf Lang Co – with the wind picking up quite a lot today, it is a fun and challenging course,” said Kei, who turns 20 on August 22.

Kei rued a cold putter and a lapse of concentration at the par-five 18th during his opening round, resulting in a quadruple-bogey nine.

“My ball-striking has been good, but the putts were just not going in. Luckily my long game was giving me some tap-in birdies. I made a careless nine on the last hole in round one, after hitting my third shot into the clubhouse! It could have been a lot better this week,” said Kei.

Two weeks ago, Kei upstaged Malaysia’s leading professionals – including the country’s top player, Gavin Green – en route to winning the domestic PGM Tour’s KGPA Closed Championship with a 16-under-par total.

“I plan to turn professional next year. I just want to play a few more big amateur events and gain more experience,” said Kei.

The other Malaysian in the field, 15-year-old Muhammad Afham Othman, made an impressive debut in tied 21st place in the 64-player field with a six-over-par 219 total (78, 69, 72).

“My putting has not been working well this week. I started badly with a 78 that had one double-par, but I managed to improve over the last two days,” said Afham, who won last week’s Faldo Junior Tour Malaysian leg by one shot over Kei.

“This is my second time playing in Vietnam, after a junior event last year. Overall, it’s been a great experience,” added the Epsom College student from Kelantan.

Two Malaysia-based players, Japanese Daichi Hayashi and Australian Jasmin Bradley, turned in decent performances. Hayashi finished second in the Boys’ 16 & Under category, while Bradley was joint fourth in the Girls’ 16 & Under. Hayashi had been in contention for the overall title but fell back with a closing 75 for a total of one-under-par 212 (67, 70, 75).

Established by six-time Major winner Sir Nick Faldo, the Faldo Series has helped launch the careers of numerous notable players, including major winners Rory McIlroy, Danny Willett and Yani Tseng. The list of Faldo Series alumni includes Malaysia’s own Kelly Tan, who was on-site at Laguna Golf Lang Co to conduct clinics for the players and local juniors.

During the second round of the tournament, it was announced that the Faldo Series Asia Grand Final will continue to be staged at Laguna Golf Lang Co for the next three years.

Sandwiched between the East Sea and the forested foothills of the Annamite Mountains, Laguna Golf Lang Co forms part of the sprawling Laguna Lang Co resort by the Banyan Group, which offers luxury accommodation options, wellness experiences, and a host of leisure activities.

RESULTS

Overall Championship / Boys 21 & Under

202 (-11) – Coby Carruthers (Australia), Yuki Miya (New Zealand)

Carruthers won on first playoff hole

Girls 21 & Under

209 (-4) – Nana Fujiwara (Japan)

211 (-2) – Lê Chúc An (Vietnam)

Girls 16 & Under

208 (-5) – Sumin Lee (South Korea), Ayeon Yang (South Korea)

Lee won on first playoff hole

Boys 16 & Under

209 (-4) – Trong Hoang Nguyen (Vietnam)

212 (-1) – Daichi Hayashi (Japan)

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