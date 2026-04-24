Vietnam beat Malaysia 3-0 in the final here at the Gelora Delta Sidoarjo in Sidoarjo tonight to be crowned champions of the ASEAN Under-17 Boys’ Championship 2026.

Dao Quy Vuong gave Vietnam the lead after 11 minutes, as Nguyen Van Duong then delivered a double (45th+4 and 54th minute) for the well-deserved victory.

In the meantime, Australia came in third this year after pummelling Laos 8-0 in the classification match.

Georgio Hassarati delivered a personal best with five goals (29th, 32nd, 41st, 51st and 90th+5) as Aston James Reid scored a brace (44th and 59th) and another from Josef Hunter Sikora (21st) settled the score.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #FAM

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