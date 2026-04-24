The #42 spoke openly to media in Jerez about his future, confirming he won’t be continuing with the factory Yamaha squad next season.

Alex Rins (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) has confirmed that 2026 will be his last year with the factory Yamaha squad in MotoGP, having recently had that confirmed to him by the team. The #42 was open in his reaction to the news and how he found out.

“11 days ago, I called Massimo Meregalli, just a normal call. I have a really good relationship with him. When I called him, I asked him straight way, do you have any update? And he didn’t say anything. So I said, ‘Maio?’ He told me he shouldn’t say anything but he would tell me because he has a good relationship with me. He said ‘don’t say anything now, but we have signed the second rider.’”

His reaction – actually explained before the story of how he found out – was open and measured, if tinged with some disappointment.

“I’m not in a really good moment, because of this news. But you know, when I was in LCR I was feeling so good and Yamaha came, made me an offer, and I went for it because I thought we could do great things together. Since I got on the inline four I’ve been struggling a bit, that’s reality, but then when they started to explain the new project of the V4 I was feeling quite good because I had new opportunities.

“As soon as I tried the bike, it has some limitations – as everyone can see – but yeah I felt a bit better than with the inline four. But they took a decision, so I need to respect it. I will be giving 100%, I’m the same Alex who won with the Suzuki or the Honda, and there are still 18 races in front of us. So we’re going to go with everything.”

Rins underlined that he is a professional and pledged a number of times to keep giving that 100% to the project during their remaining time racing together. Asked about options for next year he says he truly doesn’t know as it stands but aims to remain in MotoGP – a question about a potential switch to WorldSBK got the response: “I feel that I need to stay here and I have a lot of potential still in this Championship.”

Meanwhile, one thing the eagle-eyed fans will have spotted from his explanation of his call with Meregalli above is what Rins says he was told – Yamaha have signed the second rider, implying there is also a first already penned on the dotted line. Rumours abound about who they are – with Jorge Martin reported in the media as Rider 1 and Ai Ogura recently being reported as the possible second name the factory have signed. Will that prove true? Time will tell once official communications from teams are published, with only a handful of riders already confirmed for 2027 so far. – www.motogp.com

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