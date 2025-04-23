Audi and its partners are displaying a total of 19 models at 2025 Auto Shanghai from April 23 to

May 2

The Audi A5L, the A5L Sportback, the Q5L, and the A6L e-tron are debuting

The new brand AUDI is unveiling its first production model: the AUDI E5 Sportback

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner: “With our all-new battery-electric and internal-combustion models launched in Shanghai, we will actively shape the growing e-mobility market in China as well as the market for internal-combustion vehicles.”

China continues to lead the way in the transition to electric mobility. At 2025 Auto Shanghai, Audi is showcasing the models that will bring the company to the forefront of this trend locally and globally, while also remaining a strong player in the market for combustion-engine vehicles. The lineup displayed by Audi and its two local partners FAW and SAIC consists of 19 models. Among them are the Audi A5L, the A5L Sportback, the Q5L, and the A6L e-tron as well as the AUDI E5 Sportback.

Audi is broadening and rejuvenating its China-specific portfolio from mid-2025 on, with the renewal set to continue over the next two years. The lineup will become even more flexible in terms of propulsion type as well as more digital thanks to the Premium Platform Electric, Premium Platform Combustion, and the Advanced Digitized Platform co-developed with SAIC for AUDI models.

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner says: “2025 marks the start of a new era for Audi in China. At Auto Shanghai we are kicking off our strongest ever model initiative. Together with our two local partners FAW and SAIC, we are launching next-generation China-dedicated models. And with our new China-only brand AUDI we are reaching additional customer segments. Thanks to our all-new battery-electric and combustion-engine vehicles, we will actively shape the growing premium e-mobility market in China as well as the market for conventionally powered cars.”

Audi brings five debuts to the main stage

Five new production models take center stage at the Audi booth at the 2025 Auto Shanghai. Based on the Premium Platform Electric, Premium Platform Combustion, and Advanced Digitized Platform, the next generation of connected vehicles for China will combine authentic Audi DNA with features tailored to local user needs. Developed exclusively for China, the new models offer advanced combined driver-assistant technologies, enabling assisted driving for enhanced comfort and safety.

A next-generation cockpit delivers fully customized digital experiences, including a state-of-the-art user experience and connectivity via the Audi MMI panoramic and passenger displays. All debuting models will be available to Chinese customers within the coming months.

Audi A5L: The next generation of Audi’s bestselling mid-size family sedan will be produced and distributed by FAW Audi. With a wheelbase that is 77 millimeters longer than on the global versions of the A5, it offers far more interior space compared to the last generation. Ultra-modern combustion engines with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology based on the Premium Platform Combustion provide superior performance and high efficiency. A human-centric interior that includes the MMI panoramic display with a passenger display comes as standard in China.

Audi A5L Sportback: SAIC Audi reveals its own version of the A5, which is also based on the technical foundation of Audi’s cutting-edge Premium Platform Combustion and a China-specific digital ecosystem. It too features the latest engine variants combining performance and efficiency, as well as best-in-class advanced combined driver-assistant functions. The design is a unique and unmistakable interpretation, especially towards the rear, which exemplifies the typical dynamic proportions of an Audi Sportback.

Audi Q5L: The Audi Q5L is the third new model based on the Premium Platform Combustion. Under the hood, engines with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology deliver on the promise made by the dynamic and powerful silhouette. The wheelbase of the Q5L is 125 millimeters longer than the global model – significantly increasing interior space.

Audi A6L e-tron: Following the Audi Q6L e-tron and Audi Q6L e-tron Sportback, the A6L e-tron is the third all-electric model based on the Premium Platform Electric, locally produced at the new Audi FAW NEV Company in Changchun. An increase to the wheelbase of 132 millimeters compared to the global model enables a maximum of comfort and space, especially for the second row of seats, while a bigger battery with a capacity of 107 kilowatt-hours sets benchmarks in terms of range (up to 770 kilometers) and efficiency alongside an advanced all-electric drivetrain with 800-volt technology. Short charging breaks are a further benefit of the Premium Platform Electric.

AUDI E5 Sportback: The first production model from the new sister brand AUDI, the E5 Sportback was developed together with partner SAIC – integrating the “best of both worlds.” The fully electric mid-size Sportback offers the DNA, design, and experience of Audi, plus the digital ecosystem and development speed of China. Powered by a rear-wheel or quattro drivetrain with an output of up to 579 kilowatts, the AUDI E5 accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers an hour in only 3.4 seconds and offers a range of up to 770 kilometers.

The model is a typical Audi in terms of dynamics and comfort thanks to quattro all-wheel drive and adaptive air suspension. At the same time, the first AUDI production model features a completely new and surprising design from every angle. The E5 Sportback, with its enhanced driver assistance systems, unique interior features and user-centric design approach created from the ground up, will go on sale only a few months after its debut.

With this fleet of firsts, the Audi booth at Auto Shanghai 2025 shows how the company is delivering on key promises. Marco Schubert, Member of the Board for Sales and Marketing at AUDI AG, says: “We are positioning ourselves in China with a portfolio that will excite and inspire our loyal customers and new target groups. With our new models, we offer the best choice of premium mobility. Audi is also becoming even more digital with tailored features and infotainment systems. Chinese customers have a lot to look forward to!”

Refreshed brand image at Audi booth

Johannes Roscheck, President of Audi China, says: “Together with FAW and SAIC, we are proving that one plus one is more than two. Our dual-brand strategy accelerates innovation, delivering premium combustion-engine vehicles and leading electric vehicles that mark a new era of collaboration. At Auto Shanghai 2025, we are showcasing our vision at a single joint booth, designed with a refreshed brand identity and an immersive, shareable, and personalized experience.”

