Teoh Suei Mei and Annabell Gan Tze Zhen pass their first hurdle in the PETRONAS National under-18 Championships 2025 when they overcame their Round of 128 opponents with ease at the Perak Badminton Academy Hall earlier today.

The pair of 16-year-olds – Sue Mei from Kuala Lumpur and Annabell from Melaka – hardly broke a sweat as they wrapped up their encounters in straight sets, utilising the 15-point system.

Sue Mei took just 17 minutes to dispose of Puteri Sakinah Abdullah from Perlis 15-3, 15-4 as Annabell then made short work of Kedah’s Tan Jing Er 15-12, 15-7 in just over 20 minutes.

In the Round of 64 tomorrow, Sue Mei will face Teoh Min Yi from Kedah, while for Annabelle, she will be up against seeded 9th/16th Chong Wan Xin from Pahang.

Jing Er’s Kedah teammate Ang Sin Yin fared better in her Round of 128 encounter when she disposed of Melody Heng Yen Xe from Penang 15-11, 15-12.

Sin Yin’s opponent in the next round will be Iffah Madina Irwanto from BAM.

In the meantime, Lim Yew Ern from Selangor was made to work for her place in the next round when she went all the way to the rubber before she was able from overcome Morgan Ten Ai Meng from Kuala Lumpur.

In the duel that lasted some 35 minutes,Yew Ern took the first set 15-7, before dropping the second set 13-15.

However, the 16-year-old Yew Ern mustered enough to take the third set 15-6 to book her place in the next round.

In the Round of 64 tomorrow, Yew Ern will take on Brenda Jong Jing Hui from Sarawak.

Like this: Like Loading...