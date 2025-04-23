STREETS OF LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – JULY 21: Oliver Rowland, Nissan Formula E Team, Nissan e-4ORCE 04, 1st position, crosses the finish line during the London ePrix II at Streets of London on Sunday July 21, 2024 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Dom Romney / LAT Images)

Formula E, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, today announced an extension of its partnership with Excel London, securing the iconic indoor-outdoor race track as a fixture on the global race calendar until at least the end of the 2026 season, pending validation of the FIA World Motor Sport Council.

This extension guarantees that fans will experience the speed and performance of the GEN3 Evo cars – the fastest accelerating single-seater, capable of launching from 0-60mph in 1.82 seconds and boasting acceleration 30% quicker than a Formula 1 car.

Formula E remains the only FIA-sanctioned World Championship motorsport to race in the heart of London, perfectly uniting motorsport, entertainment and sustainability.

Tickets to the 2025 London E-Prix taking place on 26-27 July are on sale, at https://www.eventim.co.uk/artist/formula-e/

Formula E has formally announced the extension of its contract with Excel London until at least 2026, allowing the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship to continue using the world’s first and only indoor-outdoor race track until the end of its GEN3 Evo era, pending validation of the FIA World Motor Sport Council.

The extension means that the East-London location is predicted to host the final race of the Season 12 calendar, where 22 world-class drivers will compete for the coveted Drivers’, Teams’ and Manufacturers’ World Championship trophies.

The contract extension also means fans will be able to see the full GEN3 Evo lifespan race as this generation of car will take to the track for the final time in the UK ahead of the much anticipated all-new GEN4-spec car in late 2026.

The unique circuit features indoor-outdoor conditions, changeable grip surfaces and tight technical corners, pushing the drivers and their cars to the limit.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has been racing at the Excel London exhibition centre since 2021, made famous by the hundreds of business, entertainment and sporting events that draw millions of visitors there each year.

During the Season 10 finale in July last summer, nearly 50,000 fans packed the venue over the weekend, where Pascal Wehrlein of TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team claimed his first World Championship victory.

Alberto Longo, Chief Championship Officer, Formula E, said:

“We’re pleased to extend our relationship with Excel London, which has been a perfect home for Formula E over the last few years. Its unique track conditions and event space offers fans and drivers the very best of our sport, bringing the best racing and entertainment together in a truly unique venue at the heart of the capital, while all delivered sustainably.”

Damian Norman, Director of Immersive Entertainment & Events at Excel London, added: “Since our inaugural race in 2021, it’s been incredible for Excel to host such a sporting spectacle and to work with Formula E in creating the only indoor/outdoor circuit. It’s also been an honour for Excel and London to stage the championship’s season finale and for British fans to witness a world champion of motorsport crowned on UK soil. We’ve also developed a great collaboration with Formula E too, from setting the Guinness World Indoor Land Speed Record to ensuring the event is powered using 100% renewable energy, so we’re delighted to be continuing this into 2026.”

Like this: Like Loading...