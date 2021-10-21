Audi hands over e-tron, Q4 e-tron and Q5 TFSI e to FC Bayern Basketball

All players are now driving fully electric, managers electrified

Charging infrastructure goes operation together with main sponsor BayWa

Audi and FC Bayern are continuing to drive the electrification of the sports club with the largest number of members in the world. Players and officials of FC Bayern Basketball are now driving the e-tron, Q4 e-tron and Q5 TFSI e models as company cars.

At the official vehicle handover on October 19 in front of the Audi Dome in Munich, the Bayern basketball professionals were able to familiarize themselves with their electric cars and explore the new charging infrastructure on-site.

Players and coaches of the FC Bayern München basketball team took delivery of their new company cars at the Audi Dome. The team’s players will be driving the Audi e-tron or Audi Q4 e-tron in the 2020/21 season. FC Bayern Basketball Managing Director Marko Pešić and Head Coach Andrea Trinchieri are now driving the plug-in hybrid Audi Q5 TFSI e.

“The new vehicles from Audi are incredibly dynamic and great fun to drive,” said Bayern captain Nihad Djedovic. The brand with the four rings has been a Principle Partner and vehicle partner of the five-time German champion since 2011. Since then, Audi has also held the naming rights to the venue, the Audi Dome.

An introduction to the charging infrastructure on top of photos and interviews

As well as the vehicle handover, the team and the reigning cup winners led by coach Trinchieri were treated to a diverse program of events at the Audi Dome. Following the welcome by Hubert Link, Audi’s Head of Marketing for Germany, and Fabian Fischer, Chief Business Officer FC Bayern Basketball, the athletes took time for team photos and interviews.

Afterwards, there was an introduction to the charging infrastructure for all players in small groups. “The consistent electrification of the fleet and the Audi Dome is the next step in our successful partnership with FC Bayern Basketball. Together, we will continue to create attractive experiences for players, coaches and fans in the future – also off the court,” Link said.

In a welcoming speech, Fischer thanked Principal Partner Audi, saying, “We believe that our team being equipped with fully electric models from Audi for the first time is a great sign in these times, when sustainability really must be a core goal for all of us.”

BayWa provides the charging infrastructure

Alongside Principal Partner Audi, Munich-based retail, logistics and services group BayWa is the main sponsor of FC Bayern Basketball. Together with the team, the two partners put the new charging infrastructure at the Audi Dome into operation. This was installed by BayWa Mobility Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BayWa.

The infrastructure includes four AC wall boxes each with two charging points at the VIP parking spaces and a total of ten AC wall boxes each with two charging points each at the players’ parking spaces. An additional fast-charging station with two charging points at the VIP parking spaces will follow in mid-November.

