Competitive balance, increased opportunities for underserved nations, a FIFA Women’s Club World Cup, increased visibility and participation, FIFA international windows, prize money and the possibility of staging a biennial FIFA Women’s World Cup are some of the topics included in the discussions held by the FIFA Technical Advisory Group (TAG) led by Jill Ellis.

As part of a wider comprehensive consultation process, FIFA is also meeting with other women’s football stakeholders including the member associations, confederations, clubs, leagues, and teams.

The TAG, which comprises players, coaches, referees, administrators, sports scientists, and executives, features representation from each of the six continental confederations, held its second meeting on Friday 15 October.

“I’m honored to be chosen by FIFA to lead this project,” said Jill Ellis, who is heading the FIFA Technical Advisory Group for women’s football.

“The growth of women’s football is a key objective for FIFA. Like any initiative, the first step is to gather all of the information and start to make next steps for how this advisory group can be impactful for tangible change for the growth and advancement of the women’s game.”

“It’s time for women’s football to definitely assume the importance it has at all levels and create its own path of growth and advancement, notwithstanding the obviously necessary coordination with the men’s game namely to avoid calendar overlaps. Ellis highlighted that,

“We will take the information gathered from the Technical Advisory Group and a wider consultation group to take informed ideas to a broader audience”. Jill Ellis, a former FIFA World Women’s Coach of the Year recipient, is the current President of the San Diego NWSL club set to begin play in 2022 and she is the only two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup-winning manager.

List of women’s TAG participants

Deyna Castellanos (VEN) – Current player

Desiree Ellis (RSA) – National team coach

Laura Georges (FRA) – Administrator / former player

Emma Hayes (ENG) – Club coach

Lindsey Horan (USA) – Current player

Karina LeBlanc (CAN) – Former player

Kristine Lilly (USA) – Former player

Alex Morgan (USA) – Current player

Doreen Nabwire (KEN) – Administrator

Asisat Oshoala (NGA) – Current player

Mark Parsons (ENG) – Club coach

Ricardo Rambo (BRA) – National team coach

Wendie Renard (FRA) – Current player

Ali Riley (NZL) – Current player

Lotta Schelin (SWE) – Former player

Dawn Scott (ENG) – Sports scientist

Kelly Smith (ENG) – Former player

Bibiana Steinhaus-Webb (GER) – Referee

Pia Sundhage (SWE) – National team coach

Jorge Vilda (ESP) – National team coach

Sun Wen (CHN) – Former player

Full profiles and biographies of the women’s Technical Advisory Group (TAG) are available at the following LINK.

www.fifa.com

Like this: Like Loading...