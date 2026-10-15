Men’s doubles pair Kang Khai Xing and Lok Hong Quan, alongside women’s doubles duo Dania Sofea and Tan Zhing Hui, were among the Malaysian representatives who recorded victories in the Round of 16 at the ALLIANZ Malaysia SUPER 100 2026 today.

Kang Khai Xing and Lok Hong Quan delivered a composed performance to defeat Japan’s Takuto Goto and Tsubasa Yoshida 21-17, 21-19 to advance further in the tournament.

Lok Hong Quan said he was pleased to have the opportunity to partner someone different this time after playing alongside Faiz for a long period,.

He added that he was excited to experience a different playing style, particularly in terms of shot control and match intensity.

“I am happy to have the opportunity to play with a different partner this time, as I have been partnering with Faiz for a long time.

“It is exciting to experience a different playing style, particularly in terms of shot control, the balance between attack and defence, and the intensity of the game,” he said.

Kang Khai Xing, meanwhile, said their communication on court had improved and expressed hope that the pair could continue to deliver their best performances in the matches ahead.

“It feels good to play together. We have been taking things step by step without putting too much pressure on ourselves, and our communication on court has improved. I hope we can continue to give our best.

“Today, we were more confident in playing with no lifting the shuttle too much and tried to put our opponents under pressure rather than allowing the game to become slow,” he said.

In the women’s doubles, Dania Sofea and Tan Zhing Hui also secured a victory, overcoming India’s Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra 21-15, 24-22.

Liew Xun and Nicole Tan also kept Malaysia’s challenge alive after defeating compatriots Wee Yee Hern and Vannee Gobi 21-17, 21-13, 21-12.

However, several Malaysian representatives were unable to progress.

Vanessa Ng and Tan Zhing Yi fell to Thailand’s Hathaithip Mijad and Napapakorn Tungkas 8-21, 15-21.

Cheng Su Hui and Chong Jie Yu also bowed out after losing to Thailand’s Ornnicha Jongsathaporn and Sabrina Sophita Wedler 21-14, 16-21, 24-26.

In the men’s singles, Justin Hoh was beaten by Indonesia’s Richie Duta Richardo 10-21, 18-21, while Sholeh Aidil exited the competition after losing to China’s Zhu Xuan Chen 18-21, 21-8, 9-21.

The ALLIANZ Malaysia SUPER 100 2026 runs from 13 to 18 October at the Indoor Arena, EduCity Sports Complex, in Iskandar Puteri, Johor.

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