The 2027 Wanda Diamond League season will begin in Doha on May 7 and end at the two-day final in Zurich on August 25-26.

One of the most testing journeys in global sport will begin again next May as the Wanda Diamond League returns for its 18th season.

The full Diamond League calendar for 2027 has now been published and can be viewed here.

From May to August, the world’s best athletes will go head to head across 15 cities and four continents as they battle to qualify for the Wanda Diamond League Final in Zurich and win one of the sport’s most prestigious titles.

The Road to the Final begins in Doha on May 7, before back-to-back Chinese meetings in Shanghai/Keqiao and Xiamen.

The series then heads to Rome on May 27 and touches down on African soil in Rabat three days later.

The sport’s biggest stars return to Europe in June, with three stops in Oslo, Stockholm and Paris.

The US leg will take place in Eugene on July 3, before meetings in Monaco, Lausanne and London later that month.

Athletes will have two more chances to pick up points in Silesia and Brussels in August, before the Wanda Diamond League Final in Zurich on August 25-26.

The winners in Zurich will be crowned Diamond League champion in their discipline, joining a star-studded roll of honour that includes some of the biggest names in athletics history, including Usain Bolt, Allyson Felix, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Faith Kipyegon, Mondo Duplantis and Caterine Ibargüen.

Broadcast in more than 170 territories and reaching a social media audience of 6.8 million followers and 1.7 billion impressions worldwide, the Diamond League is the beating heart of the outdoor athletics season.

In 2027, it will also provide a crucial test of form ahead of the World Athletics Championships in Beijing in September.

The full dates for the 2027 Wanda Diamond League season are as follows:

Doha – May 7

Shanghai/Keqiao – May 15

Xiamen – May 22

Rome – May 27

Rabat – May 30

Oslo – June 3

Stockholm – June 6

Paris – June 25

Eugene – July 3

Monaco – July 9

Lausanne – July 13

London – July 17

Silesia – August 15

Brussels – August 20

WDL Final in Zurich – August 25-26

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