Champasak Avenir made a storming start to the 2026/27 Lao Premier 1 campaign when they demolished BIS 3-0 to occupy the top spot in the 11-team standings.

Lee Gi-hun gave Champasak the lead in the 16th minute as Kim Jae-ha then doubled the advantage with the second goal in the 34th minute.

Nguyen Bao Duc then rounded off the first three points of the season for Champasak with the third goal deep in injury time (90th+4).

Meanwhile, defending champions Ezra FC are second after beating Oudomxay Entremets 2-0, while Salavan United are third after outplaying Luang Prabang United by the same scoreline.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #LaoLeague1 #EzraFC

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