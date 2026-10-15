The Philippine Women’s National Football Team had a hot start to beat Peru, 2-0, in an international friendly at the FPF La Videnita here, as part of the team’s preparation for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

The win marks a milestone for the Filipinas for having defeated a Latin American national team for the first time.

Camryn Penn scored in the 20th minute for her first international goal, and Mallie Ramirez doubled the lead in the 42nd for her fourth. Dionesa “Inday” Tolentin set up both goals with aggressive crosses from the right.

For more, please click on https://pff.org.ph/road-to-world-cup-filipinas-beat-peru-in-friendly/

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