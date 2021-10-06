Australia will be aiming for a hattrick of wins when they take on Oman tomorrow night in their third game of the third round qualifiers of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Socceroos had started their campaign in Group B with a confidence-boosting 3-0 win over China PR in Qatar before notching a slim 1-0 victory over Vietnam in Hanoi.

Ahead of the match against Oman, Australian head coach Graham Arnold has called up 25 players for the assignment – 23 overseas-based players, with two representatives – Melbourne Victory’s Chris Ikonomidis and Sydney FC’s Rhyan Grant – selected from A-League Men.

“We made a great start to the Final Round of qualifying last month. However, our focus immediately after the Vietnam win has been on our next match against Oman and continuing our World Cup journey by securing another three points on matchday three,” Arnold said.

“I am very happy with the squad that we will have with us in Qatar and Japan for our next two matches. Many of the boys will carry exceptional club form into camp, and the fact that we will be together again so soon after the September window will allow us to quickly reconnect and build on what we worked on in the time that we had together last month.”

But Oman have shown that they will be an unpredictable side to crack where after scoring a shocking 1-0 away win over Japan in their first qualifying game in Suita, they conceded a 1-0 loss at home to Saudi Arabia in Muscat.

