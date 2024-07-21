Australia scored a crushing 6-2 win over Vietnam in their pivotal Group B clash as they put one leg in the semifinals of the ASEAN Under-19 Boys’ Championship 2024 at the Gelora 10 November Stadium.

Following their fabulous 6-0 win over Laos in their group opener, the young Australian side did not let up against Vietnam as Jake Najdovski nailed a hattrick off goals in the 19th, 40th and 66th minute.

The remainder of the Australian’s goals were scored by Arion Sulemani (49th minute), Zane Sam Helweh (74th) and Luke Anthony Vickery (90th+6).

Vietnam’s goals were scored by Hoang Quang Dung (57th) and Nguyen Bao Long’s 86th minute penalty.

In the meantime, Myanmar and Laos battled to a 1-1 draw in the other game of the group.

Shine Wanna Aung’s early 17th minute lead for Myanmar was cancelled by Laos’ Peeter Phanthavong late in the 82nd minute.

