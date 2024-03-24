Australia served a surprise in their opening game of the NSDF Futsal Championship 2024 when they dumped host Thailand 4-3 in the pulsating tie that was played at the Nonthaburi Provincial Administrative Organization Central Stadium.

The Australians were even 2-0 in front at one point in the game when Scott Rogan snatched the opener inside ten minutes as Shervin Adeli then doubled the advantage three minutes later.

However, a brace from Worasak Srirangpirot – both in the 16th minute – saw both teams on level 2-2 at the breather.

Just a minute into the second half and Shervin Adeli’s penalty restored the lead for Australia as Jamie Dib then reestablished their two-goal advantage in the 34th minute.

A late penalty three minutes from the end from Ronnachai Jungwongsuk failed to salvage the game for Thailand.

In the meantime in an earlier match, Malaysia staged a second half fight back to hold Afghanistan to a 3-3 draw.

The Malaysians did not lose focus even though they were 2-0 down at the half when Afghanistan found the back of the net through Reza Hossein Poor in the ninth minute and Mehram Ghulami in the 19th minute.

Two quick Malaysian goals in three minutes – Mohammad Awalluddin (30th minute) and Ahmad Harith Naim (33rd) – put both teams back on level 2-2.

And even though Mehram Ghulami managed to restore the advantage for Afghanistan in the 39th minute, the Malaysians then pulled a last gasp equaliser from Mohammad Awalluddin (40th minute) for both teams to share the spoils.

