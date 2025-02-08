A. Baavanya and Nur Aina Maisarah Muhamad Hatta are closing in on the Girls’ Doubles Under-16 crown Group B AFFIN-100PLUS Junior Elite Tour (1st leg) 2025 at the Perak Badminton Academy.

The hometown top seed once again did not drop a game where in the semifinals they put down the challenge of Terengganu’s Nur Darwisya Shafiyyah Mohd Nor-Dayana Farisha Rizuan Sahari in just over 20 minutes.

Baavanya-Nur Aina romped to a 21-10, 21-11 victory as they will now look to play the final against 3rd/4th seed R. Loshini-Leong Hwee Ling from Putrajaya.

Loshini-Hwee Ling booked their place in the final after beating teammates

Batrisyia Azli Ainnur-Safia Mohd Ishraf Nuha 21-17, 21-15.

In Group C at the Educity Sports Complex in Johor, top pair Auni Fatihin Azuan and

Low Zi Yu kept the state flag flying as they booked their place in the final in style.

Against a determined Mirza Batrisyia Aghnia Nazri-R. Vanshikapriya from Pahang, the Southern girls knocked in 21-16, 21-18 win in 38 minutes.

In the final tomorrow, an all-Johor final was denied by second seeded duo Wafa Shahmina Rahman-Wendy Feebie Ricky from Sarawak.

Wafa-Wendy had to work hard for their place in the final where it took them 55 minutes before they were able to overcome Johor’s Chen Siew Siew-Nur Syasya Safrina Khairul Anuar 19-21, 21-14, 21-18.

In Group A at the Dewan Gan Hong Hoe in Melaka, top seed Chua Jing Xuan-Lim Ke Xuan fell short of a place in the final of the U16 Girls’ Doubles.

The Sabahans could not outlast unheralded LimYew Ern-Kiera Wong Yin Xuen from Selangor as they went down 21-17, 18-21, 18-21 in just over an hour.

Yew Ern-Kiera’s opponents in the final tomorrow will be against Teoh Sue Mei-Wan Zi Qing from Kuala Lumpur.

Sue Mei-Zi Qing made the final after beating Melaka’s Qatrunnada Nazeeha Maslan-Siti Hawa Najwa Mohamad Shah from Melaka 21-11, 21-16.

