Hong Kong China to host six-team international competition across three match weekends from 13-26 September.

The match schedule has been confirmed for the inaugural WXV Global Series Challenger presented by Mitsubishi Electric, which will take place at Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground in Hong Kong from 13-26 September.

The announcement follows the news that Mitsubishi Electric has joined the competition as presenting partner, further strengthening its commitment to the growth and visibility of women’s rugby.

Brazil, Fiji, Hong Kong China, the Netherlands, Samoa and Spain will contest the six-team competition, which forms part of the newly evolved WXV Global Series and will provide participating teams with regular, meaningful international fixtures.

The tournament will be played across three rounds, with a triple-header staged on each match day. Fans will be able to enjoy nine international matches across the three weekends, with hosts Hong Kong China taking on Brazil, Fiji and Samoa.

WXV Global Series Challenger 2026 match schedule

Round one – Sunday 13 September

*Local time in Hong Kong

12:00 – Spain vs Fiji

15:30 – Hong Kong China vs Brazil

19:00 – Netherlands vs Samoa

Round two – Saturday 19 September

12:00 – Samoa vs Spain

15:30 – Hong Kong China vs Fiji

19:00 – Brazil vs Netherlands

Round three – Saturday 26 September

12:00 – Fiji vs Netherlands

15:30 – Hong Kong China vs Samoa

19:00 – Spain vs Brazil

Sally Horrox, Chief of Women’s Rugby, World Rugby commented on the news: “The WXV Global Series Challenger is an exciting new chapter for women’s rugby, providing even more international competition for teams as they compete on the global stage.

“We’re delighted that Hong Kong China will host the inaugural tournament and look forward to seeing six teams come together across three weekends of action-packed international rugby as we continue to strengthen the global women’s calendar.”

The competition will mark a significant occasion for Hong Kong China’s women’s 15s team, who will play on home soil for the first time since 2024.

As part of the next evolution of WXV, the WXV Global Series features 18 of the world’s leading women’s national teams competing in a new international competition model across a dedicated eight-week window from September to October. Within the series, the top 12 teams will compete in a home-and-away, cross-regional touring model, while six nations will head to the centrally hosted WXV Global Series Challenger.

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