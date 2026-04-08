It’s all back to business for Lau Xin En when she got into the thick of the action in the Girls’ Under-16 Singles second leg, Group C of the AFFIN-100PLUS Junior Elite Tour (JET) 2026 here in Kuala Terengganu.

The 16-year-old lass, who had taken the Girls’ U16 Singles title in the first leg in Kedah two months ago, picked up from where she left off with an impressive performance in today’s Round of 16.

After receiving a bye in the Round of 32 yesterday, Xin En took just 30 minutes to shut out Desiree Chang Ji Wen from Kuala Lumpur, 21-12, 21-12.

Xin En’s opponent in the quarterfinals tomorrow is Deirdre Gianna Michael from Sabah.

Deirdre from Tamparuli made short work of Kedah’s Chor Yoon Quan, winning 21-9, 25-23 in just twenty minutes.

In the meantime, second-seeded See Jie Le was also on the winning track after making it to the quarterfinals tomorrow.

After receiving a bye in the Round of 32 yesterday, Jie Le from Kedah was made to work for her place in the next round when she was full stretched by Negeri Sembilan’s Kok Ing Xin in their Round of 32 tie.

However, Jie Le, who was the runner-up in the Girls’ U16 Singles in the first round two months ago, did not crumble under pressure even though she was on court for almost an hour.

But Jie Le’s determination shone through when she chalked the 21-14, 14-21, 21-19 victory.

Jie Le’s opponent tomorrow is her Kedah teammate Poh Hui Thong.

The unheralded Hui Thong had won both her matches in these two days in straight sets.

First, she dispatched Farisya Dania Muhammad Nazri from Sabah 21-7, 21-8 yesterday, before following it up today with an impressive 21-13, 21-10 win over Shue Yin Chin from Kuala Lumpur.

The top seeds in both Group A and Group B of the Girls’ U16 Singles all received byes in today’s Round of 32, second leg, Group C of the AFFIN-100PLUS Junior Elite Tour (JET) 2026.

They will all be down for their Round of 16 encounters tomorrow.

ENDS

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