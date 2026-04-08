A late winner from Muhammad Sanjaya gave Indonesia not only a well-deserved 3-2 victory over Australia but also win of Group B of the ASEAN Futsal Championship 2026 here at the Central Stadium in Nonthaburi Province.

Defending champions Indonesia had taken the lead through Andres Dwi Persada Putra in the ninth minute before Australia replied with a Jyden Jacob Harb equaliser in the 19th minute.

Andres would restore Indonesia’s lead in the 33rd minute only to see Wade Matthew Giovenal pounce on the equaliser three minutes later.

With the score tied 2-2, Sanjaya fired in the late winner in the very last minute of play for Indonesia to stay perfect.

The full nine points gave Indonesia Group B as Australia emerged as the runners-up with six points.

In the meantime, Malaysia completed their Group B fixtures with an 8-4 victory over Brunei Darussalam, allowing them to finish third.

Faaris Amsyar Marhaidi scored a hat-trick (4th, 5th, and 22nd minute) for the Malaysians, followed by goals from Abi Syarillizam Sabtu (24th minute, own goal), Iqbal Hazim Radzi (32nd), Amirul Syahmi Sanusi (33rd), and Aidil Zakwan Zaidi (37th and 38th).

Brunei were on target through Nur Yamin Muhammad (21st), Abdul Azim Boll Hassan (25th and 32nd), and Nazirul Mubin Adruman (28th).

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #FutsalThailand #FAM

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