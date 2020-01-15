Kento Momota, Hirayama Yu and Morimoto Akifumi were discharged by the Putrajaya Hospital and have departed for Tokyo, Japan.

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) is deeply saddened by the accident that occurred and would like to assure that we have given our best during the difficult period.

We would also like to record our sincere appreciation to the Government of Malaysia, Prime Minister YAB Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad’s wife, YABhg. Tun Dr. Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, YAB Deputy Prime Minister cum BAM Patron, Dato’ Seri Dr. Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Health Minister, YB Datuk Seri Dr. Dzulkefly Ahmad, Youth & Sports Minister, YB Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, Youth & Sports Deputy Minister, YB Steven Sim Chee Keong, the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia, the Royal Malaysia Police, Japan Badminton Association, Japanese Embassy, Malaysia Airports and Putrajaya Hospital Director, YBhg. Datuk Dr. Nora’i Mohd Said, doctors, nurses and all of the staff at the Putrajaya Hospital for their professional, highly competent care and attention.

We wish all the individuals involved with the accident a full recovery as they continue to recuperate in the coming months