The Italian was quickest at the end of Friday, topping the timesheets ahead of Marc Marquez and Martin after an impressive time.

MotoGP™ brought fireworks at the end of Friday with the premier class stars taking to track at the Gran Premio Red Bull di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) took advantage of the 60-minute session, securing P1 after setting a vital 1:30.685.

The #1 left it late to set his time, ending the opening day of action just 0.185s ahead of Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™), with the eight-time World Champion improving on his 27th and final lap. The #93 ends the day in front of Prima Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin, with the Spaniard rounding out the top three spots after a consistent session.

There were plenty of storylines which developed throughout the day including some early drama for Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™ Team), with the #20 losing the wings on his swingarm in the opening stages. As Quartararo returned to the pits, Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) was at the top of the standings, setting a strong 1:31.672 as the session began to heat up.

Time attacks began with less than 20 minutes remaining, with Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) soon storming to the top of the standings. It was a crucial run with Acosta quickly responding before the rookie crash at Turn 8. Meanwhile, the top spot continued to change hands as Marc Marquez went fastest before Bagnaia eventually came out on top – reigning supreme on Friday.

At the end of proceedings, Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing) was in a strong fourth after a successful run – earning a spot in Q2. The Italian had an impressive end to the day, finishing just 0.001s behind his teammate and placing ahead of compatriot Bastianini. The Beast took P5 and looked confident, ending the day just 0.382s adrift from his teammate’s benchmark team.

Sixth place went the way of Acosta, who despite crashing remained inside the top 10 and importantly kept direct entry to Q2. Meanwhile, Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) charged to seventh place as the #72 begins to set sights on repeating his podium success from 2023 in Misano.

Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) was the sole Aprilia inside the top 10, after taking eighth place in Practice. Viñales was fast on new tyres, finishing in front of the impressive Quartararo, who pushed to P9 as Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) took the final spot inside the top 10 after a strong lap.

A blockbuster Q1 awaits with Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) suffering an early end to Practice, crashing out in the final two minutes of the day – finishing down in P12. Joining Aleix Espargaro in Q1 will be Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Brad Binder and Pol Espargaro and Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team’s Fabio Di Giannantonio, who continues to recover after a crash in Austria.

Make sure you tune in for an unmissable Saturday in Misano, with Free Practice 2 starting On Saturday at 10:10 local time (UTC +2) before a thrilling battle for pole position commences as qualifying begins at 10:50 local time!

Top 10:

1 Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) 1:30.685 2 Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) +0.185 3 Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) +0.281 4 Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing) +0.282 5 Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) +0.382 6 Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) +0.518 7 Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) +0.544 8 Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) +0.616 9 Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™ Team) +0.628 10 Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) +0.635

