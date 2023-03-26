The Italian was taken to Faro Hospital following a crash in Saturday’s Tissot Sprint

It was an unfortunate start to 2023 for Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) and his factory Ducati career. The Italian has sustained a fracture to his right shoulder blade, following a crash during Saturday’s Tissot Sprint.

Bastianini was caught on the outside of Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) as Marini lost the front at Turn 5, hurtling into the factory Ducati man.

Bastianini was immediately taken to the medical where it was decided further medical attention was necessary, and the Italian was taken to Faro Hospital. After examination at the hospital it was found that Bastianini had sustained a fracture to his right scapular and was thus ruled unfit to ride on Sunday. – www.motogp.com

