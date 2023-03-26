Malaysia have been crowned champions of the Merlion Cup 2023 after beating Hong Kong 2-1 in the final last night at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

It was Malaysia’s first-ever Merlion Cup trophy since the tournament’s inception in 1982.

Following a first-half deadlock, Malaysia struck twice in a four-minute blitz – Najmudin Akmal Kamal Akmal (75th minute) and Safwan Mazlan (79th) to take a 2-0 lead.

Lau Ka Kiu then pulled a goal back for Hong Kong in the 80th minute but it failed to prevent the Malaysians from taking the title.

#AFF

#FAS

#FAM

Like this: Like Loading...