Tan Hiep Hung won big on the opening day of Phase 1 of the 2022 Futsal HDBank National Championship when they whitewashed Quang Nam 5-0.

In the match that was played at the Lam Dong Sports Training Centre, Nguyen Cong Hai set the pace with a double (in the 30th and 33rd minute) to be followed by further goals from Vu Ngọc Lan (3rd), Do Cong Dại (39th) and Phan Thanh Nguyen (40th).

In the meantime, Hung Gia Khang Dak Lak had a late strike from Bui Viet Hong in the 34th minute to thank for their close 3-2 victory over Cao Bang.

Cao Bang were the first to get onto the scoresheet off Nguyen Lam Gia Thọ in the ninth minute before Hung Gia Khang Dak Lak fought back with two quick goals from Vo Dình Cong Huy (15th) and Nguyen Duc Ty (16th) for the latter to take a 2-1 lead at the break.

And while Cao Bang managed to draw level through Nguyen Trọng Tín (24th), there was no denying the full points for Hung Gia Khang Dak Lak with a Viet Hong winner right at the end.

