Jaguar Racing’s Sam Bird makes it a fairytale of New York at the ABB New York City E-Prix Round 11, becoming the first driver in Formula E history to win three races at the same track

Win puts Bird top of the ABB FIA Formula E World Drivers’ Championship on 81 points, with Envision Virgin Racing’s Nick Cassidy finishing second to complete a good weekend for the Kiwi

Jaguar denied a one-two finish with Mitch Evans, who began the race in P2, struggling in the final laps to finish 13th

DS TECHEETAH’s Antonio Felix da Costa climbs from seventh on the grid to finish third and secure vital points, as well as the TAG Heuer Fastest Lap, heading into the final four races of the season

Envision Virgin Racing now leads the ABB FIA Formula E World Teams’ Championship heading into their home race in London next time out

Da Costa’s DS teammate Jean-Eric Vergne forced an early safety car after the Frenchman failed to even emerge from the starting blocks – the double-champion unable to build on his podium finish yesterday

TAG Heuer Porsche pair Pascal Wehrlein and Andre Lotterer claim fourth and fifth place, while ROKiT Venturi Racing’s Edoardo Mortara remains firmly in the title hunt despite a poor weekend

Saturday’s race winner Maximilian Guenther (BMW i Andretti Motorsport) began the race at the back of the grid but made headway to finish 10th

Racing action returns on July 24 & 25 for the London E-Prix for Rounds 12 & 13 of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Fastest Group in Group Qualifying: (1 point): Sam Bird – 1:08.855s Jaguar Racing Julius Baer Pole Position: (3 points): Sam Bird – 1.08.572s Jaguar Racing TAG Heuer Fastest Lap: (1 point): Antonio Felix da Costa – 1:10.180s

JAGUAR RACING – SAM BIRD (GBR) “You’re never giving up, always pushing with the team, always believing in yourself, believing in the equipment underneath here, and just executing the plan. And we did that. Just absolutely perfect today. So proud of everybody.” ENVISION VIRGIN RACING – NICK CASSIDY (NZL) “The team has been working incredibly hard all year, in the factory and at the track. The hours they put in are second to none. In this championship, it’s just really tough and I’ve had the luxury of being in group 3, group 4. Under no illusions, I’m just happy how things are coming together and the work we are doing there” DS TECHEETAH – ANTONIO FELIX DA COSTA (POR) “I’m really happy that we put in the hours of work last night before going home. The guys, all the engineers and mechanics made sure we were a little bit better today. You know, we qualified 7th, the car was amazing and we were able to come through the field. I felt like I was really strong but as soon as I got super close to the car in front, I struggled a little bit with energy.” RACE RESULTS Sam Bird Jaguar Racing 46:15:909 Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing +4.167s Antonio Felix da Costa DS TECHEETAH +4.840s Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team +7.154s Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team +7.762s Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +16.286s Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing +24.983s Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing +25.084s Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +25.405s Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti Motorsport +26.009s Sergio Sette Camara DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT +26.341s Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team +30.781s Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing +30.957s Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler +31.970s Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +32.985s Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti Motorsport +35.692s Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +35.924s Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team +36.339s Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +51.384s Rene Rast Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler +59.694s Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 FE Team +1.05.327s Joel Eriksson DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT +1.07.701s Oliver Turvey NIO 333 FE Team 29 Laps Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team 0 Laps 2020/21 ABB FIA FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP DRIVER STANDINGS Sam Bird Jaguar Racing 81 António Félix da Costa DS TECHEETAH 76 Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing 76 Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing 72 Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing 70 Jean-Éric Vergne DS TECHEETAH 68 René Rast Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 61 Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing 60 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche 60 Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ 59 Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams 59 Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 54 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ 54 Maximilian Günther BMW i Andretti Motorsport 54 Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti Motorsport 54 Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing 44 Alexander Lynn Mahindra Racing 34 André Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche 32 Nico Müller DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT 30 Sébastien Buemi Nissan e.dams 20 Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing 17 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 FE Team 13 Sérgio Sette Câmara DRAGON / PESNKE AUTOSPORT 12 Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 FE Team 5 Joel Eriksson DRAGON / PESNKE AUTOSPORT 2020/21 ABB FIA FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM STANDINGS Envision Virgin Racing 146 DS TECHEETAH 144 Jaguar Racing 141 Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 115 Mercedes-EQ 113 BMW i Andretti Motorsport 108 TAG Heuer Porsche 92 ROKiT Venturi Racing 89 Nissan e.dams 79 Mahindra Racing 78 DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT 42 NIO 333 FE TEAM 18

Like this: Like Loading...