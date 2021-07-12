Jaguar Racing’s Sam Bird makes it a fairytale of New York at the ABB New York City E-Prix Round 11, becoming the first driver in Formula E history to win three races at the same track
Win puts Bird top of the ABB FIA Formula E World Drivers’ Championship on 81 points, with Envision Virgin Racing’s Nick Cassidy finishing second to complete a good weekend for the Kiwi
Jaguar denied a one-two finish with Mitch Evans, who began the race in P2, struggling in the final laps to finish 13th
DS TECHEETAH’s Antonio Felix da Costa climbs from seventh on the grid to finish third and secure vital points, as well as the TAG Heuer Fastest Lap, heading into the final four races of the season
Envision Virgin Racing now leads the ABB FIA Formula E World Teams’ Championship heading into their home race in London next time out
Da Costa’s DS teammate Jean-Eric Vergne forced an early safety car after the Frenchman failed to even emerge from the starting blocks – the double-champion unable to build on his podium finish yesterday
TAG Heuer Porsche pair Pascal Wehrlein and Andre Lotterer claim fourth and fifth place, while ROKiT Venturi Racing’s Edoardo Mortara remains firmly in the title hunt despite a poor weekend
Saturday’s race winner Maximilian Guenther (BMW i Andretti Motorsport) began the race at the back of the grid but made headway to finish 10th
Racing action returns on July 24 & 25 for the London E-Prix for Rounds 12 & 13 of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
Fastest Group in Group Qualifying:                                  
(1 point):
Sam Bird – 1:08.855s
Jaguar Racing 
Julius Baer Pole Position:
(3 points):
Sam Bird – 1.08.572s
Jaguar Racing
TAG Heuer Fastest Lap:
(1 point):
Antonio Felix da Costa – 1:10.180s

 

JAGUAR RACING – SAM BIRD (GBR)

“You’re never giving up, always pushing with the team, always believing in yourself, believing in the equipment underneath here, and just executing the plan. And we did that. Just absolutely perfect today. So proud of everybody.”

ENVISION VIRGIN RACING – NICK CASSIDY (NZL)

“The team has been working incredibly hard all year, in the factory and at the track. The hours they put in are second to none. In this championship, it’s just really tough and I’ve had the luxury of being in group 3, group 4. Under no illusions, I’m just happy how things are coming together and the work we are doing there”

DS TECHEETAH – ANTONIO FELIX DA COSTA (POR)

“I’m really happy that we put in the hours of work last night before going home. The guys, all the engineers and mechanics made sure we were a little bit better today. You know, we qualified 7th, the car was amazing and we were able to come through the field. I felt like I was really strong but as soon as I got super close to the car in front, I struggled a little bit with energy.”

RACE RESULTS

Sam Bird
Jaguar Racing
46:15:909
Nick Cassidy
Envision Virgin Racing
+4.167s
Antonio Felix da Costa
DS TECHEETAH
+4.840s
Pascal Wehrlein
TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
+7.154s
Andre Lotterer
TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
+7.762s
Alexander Sims
Mahindra Racing
+16.286s
Norman Nato
ROKiT Venturi Racing
+24.983s
Robin Frijns
Envision Virgin Racing
+25.084s
Alex Lynn
Mahindra Racing
+25.405s
Maximilian Guenther
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
+26.009s
Sergio Sette Camara
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
+26.341s
Stoffel Vandoorne
Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
+30.781s
Mitch Evans
Jaguar Racing
+30.957s
Lucas di Grassi
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
+31.970s
Sebastien Buemi
Nissan e.dams
+32.985s
Jake Dennis
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
+35.692s
Edoardo Mortara
ROKiT Venturi Racing
+35.924s
Nyck de Vries
Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
+36.339s
Oliver Rowland
Nissan e.dams
+51.384s
Rene Rast
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
+59.694s
Tom Blomqvist
NIO 333 FE Team
+1.05.327s
Joel Eriksson
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
+1.07.701s
Oliver Turvey
NIO 333 FE Team
29 Laps
Nyck de Vries
Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
0 Laps
2020/21 ABB FIA FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
DRIVER STANDINGS
Sam Bird
Jaguar Racing
81
António Félix da Costa
DS TECHEETAH
76
Robin Frijns
Envision Virgin Racing
76
Edoardo Mortara
ROKiT Venturi Racing
72
Nick Cassidy
Envision Virgin Racing
70
Jean-Éric Vergne
DS TECHEETAH
68
René Rast
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
61
Mitch Evans
Jaguar Racing
60
Pascal Wehrlein
TAG Heuer Porsche
60
Nyck de Vries
Mercedes-EQ
59
Oliver Rowland
Nissan e.dams
59
Lucas di Grassi
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
54
Stoffel Vandoorne
Mercedes-EQ
54
 Maximilian Günther
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
54
Jake Dennis
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
54
Alexander Sims
Mahindra Racing
44
Alexander Lynn
Mahindra Racing
34
André Lotterer
TAG Heuer Porsche
32
Nico Müller
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
30
Sébastien Buemi
Nissan e.dams
20
Norman Nato
ROKiT Venturi Racing
17
Oliver Turvey
NIO 333 FE Team
13
Sérgio Sette Câmara
DRAGON / PESNKE AUTOSPORT
12
Tom Blomqvist
NIO 333 FE Team
5
Joel Eriksson
DRAGON / PESNKE AUTOSPORT
2020/21 ABB FIA FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
TEAM STANDINGS
Envision Virgin Racing
146
DS TECHEETAH
144
Jaguar Racing
141
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
 115
Mercedes-EQ
 113
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
 108
TAG Heuer Porsche
 92
ROKiT Venturi Racing
 89
Nissan e.dams
 79
Mahindra Racing
 78
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
42
NIO 333 FE TEAM
18
