Jaguar Racing’s Sam Bird makes it a fairytale of New York at the ABB New York City E-Prix Round 11, becoming the first driver in Formula E history to win three races at the same track
Win puts Bird top of the ABB FIA Formula E World Drivers’ Championship on 81 points, with Envision Virgin Racing’s Nick Cassidy finishing second to complete a good weekend for the Kiwi
Jaguar denied a one-two finish with Mitch Evans, who began the race in P2, struggling in the final laps to finish 13th
DS TECHEETAH’s Antonio Felix da Costa climbs from seventh on the grid to finish third and secure vital points, as well as the TAG Heuer Fastest Lap, heading into the final four races of the season
Envision Virgin Racing now leads the ABB FIA Formula E World Teams’ Championship heading into their home race in London next time out
Da Costa’s DS teammate Jean-Eric Vergne forced an early safety car after the Frenchman failed to even emerge from the starting blocks – the double-champion unable to build on his podium finish yesterday
TAG Heuer Porsche pair Pascal Wehrlein and Andre Lotterer claim fourth and fifth place, while ROKiT Venturi Racing’s Edoardo Mortara remains firmly in the title hunt despite a poor weekend
Saturday’s race winner Maximilian Guenther (BMW i Andretti Motorsport) began the race at the back of the grid but made headway to finish 10th
Racing action returns on July 24 & 25 for the London E-Prix for Rounds 12 & 13 of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
Fastest Group in Group Qualifying:
(1 point):
Sam Bird – 1:08.855s
Jaguar Racing
Julius Baer Pole Position:
(3 points):
Sam Bird – 1.08.572s
Jaguar Racing
TAG Heuer Fastest Lap:
(1 point):
Antonio Felix da Costa – 1:10.180s
JAGUAR RACING – SAM BIRD (GBR)
“You’re never giving up, always pushing with the team, always believing in yourself, believing in the equipment underneath here, and just executing the plan. And we did that. Just absolutely perfect today. So proud of everybody.”
ENVISION VIRGIN RACING – NICK CASSIDY (NZL)
“The team has been working incredibly hard all year, in the factory and at the track. The hours they put in are second to none. In this championship, it’s just really tough and I’ve had the luxury of being in group 3, group 4. Under no illusions, I’m just happy how things are coming together and the work we are doing there”
DS TECHEETAH – ANTONIO FELIX DA COSTA (POR)
“I’m really happy that we put in the hours of work last night before going home. The guys, all the engineers and mechanics made sure we were a little bit better today. You know, we qualified 7th, the car was amazing and we were able to come through the field. I felt like I was really strong but as soon as I got super close to the car in front, I struggled a little bit with energy.”
RACE RESULTS
|
|
|
Sam Bird
|
Jaguar Racing
|
46:15:909
|
Nick Cassidy
|
Envision Virgin Racing
|
+4.167s
|
Antonio Felix da Costa
|
DS TECHEETAH
|
+4.840s
|
Pascal Wehrlein
|
TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|
+7.154s
|
Andre Lotterer
|
TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|
+7.762s
|
Alexander Sims
|
Mahindra Racing
|
+16.286s
|
Norman Nato
|
ROKiT Venturi Racing
|
+24.983s
|
Robin Frijns
|
Envision Virgin Racing
|
+25.084s
|
Alex Lynn
|
Mahindra Racing
|
+25.405s
|
Maximilian Guenther
|
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|
+26.009s
|
Sergio Sette Camara
|
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
|
+26.341s
|
Stoffel Vandoorne
|
Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
|
+30.781s
|
Mitch Evans
|
Jaguar Racing
|
+30.957s
|
Lucas di Grassi
|
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|
+31.970s
|
Sebastien Buemi
|
Nissan e.dams
|
+32.985s
|
Jake Dennis
|
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|
+35.692s
|
Edoardo Mortara
|
ROKiT Venturi Racing
|
+35.924s
|
Nyck de Vries
|
Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
|
+36.339s
|
Oliver Rowland
|
Nissan e.dams
|
+51.384s
|
Rene Rast
|
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|
+59.694s
|
Tom Blomqvist
|
NIO 333 FE Team
|
+1.05.327s
|
Joel Eriksson
|
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
|
+1.07.701s
|
Oliver Turvey
|
NIO 333 FE Team
|
29 Laps
|
Nyck de Vries
|
Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
|
0 Laps
|
|
|
|
2020/21 ABB FIA FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
DRIVER STANDINGS
|
|
Sam Bird
|
Jaguar Racing
|
81
|
António Félix da Costa
|
DS TECHEETAH
|
76
|
Robin Frijns
|
Envision Virgin Racing
|
76
|
Edoardo Mortara
|
ROKiT Venturi Racing
|
72
|
Nick Cassidy
|
Envision Virgin Racing
|
70
|
Jean-Éric Vergne
|
DS TECHEETAH
|
68
|
René Rast
|
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|
61
|
Mitch Evans
|
Jaguar Racing
|
60
|
Pascal Wehrlein
|
TAG Heuer Porsche
|
60
|
Nyck de Vries
|
Mercedes-EQ
|
59
|
Oliver Rowland
|
Nissan e.dams
|
59
|
Lucas di Grassi
|
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|
54
|
Stoffel Vandoorne
|
Mercedes-EQ
|
54
|
Maximilian Günther
|
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|
54
|
Jake Dennis
|
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|
54
|
Alexander Sims
|
Mahindra Racing
|
44
|
Alexander Lynn
|
Mahindra Racing
|
34
|
André Lotterer
|
TAG Heuer Porsche
|
32
|
Nico Müller
|
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
|
30
|
Sébastien Buemi
|
Nissan e.dams
|
20
|
Norman Nato
|
ROKiT Venturi Racing
|
17
|
Oliver Turvey
|
NIO 333 FE Team
|
13
|
Sérgio Sette Câmara
|
DRAGON / PESNKE AUTOSPORT
|
12
|
Tom Blomqvist
|
NIO 333 FE Team
|
5
|
Joel Eriksson
|
DRAGON / PESNKE AUTOSPORT
|
|
|
|
|
2020/21 ABB FIA FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
TEAM STANDINGS
|
|
Envision Virgin Racing
|
146
|
DS TECHEETAH
|
144
|
Jaguar Racing
|
141
|
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|
115
|
Mercedes-EQ
|
113
|
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|
108
|
TAG Heuer Porsche
|
92
|
ROKiT Venturi Racing
|
89
|
Nissan e.dams
|
79
|
Mahindra Racing
|
78
|
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
|
42
|
NIO 333 FE TEAM
|
18
