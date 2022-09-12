Oracle Red Bull Racing and Blenders Eyewear, a part of the Safilo Group, announced today an exciting new partnership. Officially kicking off at the Pirelli Gran Premio D’Italia in Monza, Italy this weekend and running through 2025, the partnership will include Red Bull Technology, Esports, and gives the brand the opportunity to sell Oracle Red Bull Racing licensed eyewear.

As an official sponsor of the Oracle Red Bull Racing Team, Blenders Eyewear will provide sunglasses to the Team, including drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio “Checo” Pérez, pit crew, and support staff. Starting in Spring 2023, Blenders Eyewear will launch an exclusive collection of Oracle Red Bull Racing sunglasses globally, bringing the company’s fun, vibrant and functional products to the Formula One racetrack. Additionally, Blenders is committed to further support the Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports Team by supplying top-of-the-line Blenders’ Blue Light Eyewear.

Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal and CEO, Christian Horner, said: “We are very excited to officially announce our partnership with Blenders Eyewear. They are a partner who shares our core principles by prioritising high performance athletes as we do, and we look forward to working at great speeds together.”

Chase Fisher, CEO & Founder of Blenders Eyewear, said: “I’ve admired the Red Bull brand for many years, and the way they’ve evolved sport and lifestyle. We’re excited about the opportunity to partner with a brand that brings energy and a new way of thinking to every category they enter.”

Christian Scott, Vice President of Marketing at Blenders Eyewear said: “We are thrilled to team up with a likeminded and progressive organization that challenges industry norms. We look forward to entering the racing scene and supporting the team and these incredible athletes as an official sponsor.”