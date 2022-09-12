The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) and Badminton Association of Thailand (BAT) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which is intended to propel both countries to greater heights.

The MOU is a win-win situation for BAM and BAT who both harbour similar ambitions of being dominant forces in world badminton including striking gold at the Olympics.

The MOU, signed for 2 years, will provide the platform for a strategic relationship that will result in cooperation in various aspects, from sports science and athletes’ training, coaches and officials to forging stronger relations.

The Signing Ceremony took place today at the Arnoma Grand Hotel, Bangkok. The MoU was signed by BAM & Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) President, Tan Sri Dato’ Sri (Dr.) Mohamad Norza Zakaria and BAT President, Badminton World Federation (BWF) Deputy President & International Olympic Committee (IOC) member, H.E Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul.

“Today’s ceremony is an important occasion not only for BAM but also for the trajectory of badminton’s development in Malaysia as we prepare for our ultimate objective of sealing the country’s first-ever gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics and winning the Thomas Cup the same year,” said BAM President Tan Sri Dato’ Sri (Dr.) Norza today.

“We will promote exchange and forge even closer relations by signing this historic MoU. Through this win-win partnership, we will have an even greater comprehensive and strategic relationship.”

Tan Sri Dato’ Sri (Dr.) Norza expressed his appreciation and thanked BAT President H.E. Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul for the strategic alliance. “I thank H.E. Khunying for this partnership which I am confident will lead both associations to greater heights. BAM and BAT have similar ambitions and I’m convinced this relationship will be beneficial to both associations.”

