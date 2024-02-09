Borneo FC Samarinda have extended the contract of current head coach Pieter Huistra until 2025.

This follows the inspiring performance of the team under his charge where the team has won 16 matches, drawn six times and lost only twice in 24 matches played.

Borneo FC are currently at the top of the 2023/24 BRI Liga 1 standings with 54 points – 12 points ahead of second-placed PSIS Semarang and 13 points from third-placed Persib Bandung.

“Pieter will still be with us until 2025. Hopefully, this extension will make Pieter even more motivated to bring a championship title to Samarinda City,” said Borneo FC President Nabil Husien Said Amin.

