Defending champions China and top seeds South Korea stayed on course for a potential final showdown, while Japan and Indonesia overcame spirited resistance to complete the semi-final lineup at the BWF Uber Cup Finals 2026 in Horsens.

CHINA 3-0 MALAYSIA

China were dominant as expected, sweeping Malaysia 3–0 to advance to the semi-finals with barely a moment of anxiety. Wang dictated through sharp movement and tight net control, winning 21–17, 21–18 as Letshanaa fought gamely throughout but could not match her opponent’s precision at the critical moments.

Liu Shengshu/Tan Ning, the world’s top-ranked doubles pair, then took on Ong Xin Yee and Carmen Ting, which saw the Malaysian pair producing their best moment of the tie, taking the second game 21–16 to briefly breathe life into their challenge.

China, composed as ever, closed out the third game 21–13 to restore order. Chen Yu Fei, the Tokyo Olympic champion, ended Malaysia’s quarter-final journey in ruthless fashion, overwhelming Wong Ling Ching 21–10, 21–10 in barely 30 minutes.

China were into the semi-finals without dropping a single rubber throughout the entire tournament. For Malaysia, the defeat was heavy, but the journey remarkable.

Their first quarter-final appearance in 16 years and the stunning group stage upset by teenage pair Low Zi Yu/Noraqilah Maisarah over the world number six Japanese doubles pair will be remembered long after the scoreline is forgotten.

JAPAN 3–1 THAILAND

World champion Akane Yamaguchi opened against Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon, with both players measured and composed in the early exchanges.

Yamaguchi asserted her authority through sheer consistency, edging a tight first game 22–20 before closing out a 22–20, 21–15 victory. Ratchanok gave everything she had, but Yamaguchi was sharper in their 26th meeting, with the Japanese now ahead with 15 wins compared to Ratchanok’s 11.

Ratchanok gave everything she had, but Yamaguchi was the sharper in their 26th meetings, with the Japanese now ahead with 15 wins compared to Ratchanok’s 11.

But Thailand refused to fold. Pornpawee Chochuwong produced a stunning individual fightback in the third tie, losing the opening game before winning back 21–16 and 21–19 in a performance that electrified the arena and reduced the deficit to 2–1, keeping Thai’s hopes alive. Japan, however, delivered when it mattered, with Arisa Igarashi/Kie Nakanishi handing the decisive blow in the fourth tie, overturning a first-game deficit to defeat Ornnicha Jongsathapornparn/Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat 19–21, 21–5, 21–14 and seal a 3–1 victory.

Japan advances to face China in Saturday’s semi-finals.

INDONESIA 3–1 DENMARK

Putri Kusuma Wardani, in the form of her tournament life, set the tone early for Indonesia with a composed singles win over world No.20 Line Christophersen in the opening rubber to put the Group C winners ahead.

Denmark responded through Line Kjaersfeldt, levelling the tie at 1–1 and drawing on the energy of their home support to stay in the contest. Indonesia reasserted control through the second doubles pair, Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma/Meilysa Trias Puspitasari, before sealing the tie in the fourth rubber through Ester Nurumi Tri Wardodo, ending Denmark’s impressive home campaign.

Indonesia reasserted control through the second doubles Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma/Meilysa Trias Puspitasari before sealing the top of the order.

KOREA 3–1 CHINESE TAIPEI

World number one An Se Young was unshakeable, continuing her form from the group stage to give Korea the early initiative over world No.14 Chiu Pin Chian 21-7, 21-8.

World number one An Se Young was unshakeable, continuing her form from the group stage to extend Korea’s lead before Chinese Taipei’s Lin Hsiang Ti claimed a consolation to make it 3–1. It was not enough to alter the outcome — South Korea were too deep, too sharp, and too well-led. It was not enough to alter the outcome — South Korea were too deep, too sharp, and an Indonesia versus South Korea tie that could go either way.

Quarter-Final Results — April 30

China bt Malaysia 3–0

Japan bt Thailand 3–1

Indonesia bt Denmark 3–1

Korea bt Chinese Taipei 3–1

Semi-Finals — Saturday, May 2

China vs Japan

South Korea vs Indonesia

Final — Sunday, May 3

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