The first of the weekend’s races at Balaton Park developed into a tense four-way fight for victory, ultimately claimed by reigning champion Herrera.Race 1 Highlights:

Not even a three-position grid penalty could deter championship leader Maria Herrera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR) today, the Spaniard powering her way to victory in Race 1 ahead of three tenacious rivals. In a race shortened to 9 laps following a delayed start, Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) maximised her front row start to take an early lead but was soon joined by Herrera and Klint Racing’s Paola Ramos and Roberta Ponziani in what became a four-way fight for the win. Though ultimately unable to fend off Maria , Neila worked hard to defend second place, crossing the line just over a tenth of a second ahead of rookie Ramos , the latter eager to make up points after missing the Assen races. Profiting from rivals’ penalties to start on pole, Ponziani ran a strong race, sticking with the front runners until the very last lap when a small mistake meant she had to settle for final fourth position. Heading up the chasing group, EEST NJT Racing rider Muklada Sarapuech rounded out the top five. Britain’s Chloe Jones (Monster Energy Crescent Yamaha) held off Spaniards Natalia Rivera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR) and Pakita Ruiz (PR46+1 Racing Team) to place sixth, separated from her closest rivals by less than half a second. Lucie Boudesseul (GMT94 Yamaha) and Astrid Madrigal (Pons Italika Racing FIMLA) completed today’s top ten, with both riders boosting their points tally. Having set the fastest lap of Race 1 (1’52.544), rookie Ramos will start Sunday’s Race 2 from pole, joined on the front row by Neila and Ponziani .

(Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR) today, the Spaniard powering her way to victory in Race 1 ahead of three tenacious rivals. In a race shortened to 9 laps following a delayed start, (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) maximised her front row start to take an early lead but was soon joined by and Klint Racing’s and in what became a four-way fight for the win. Though ultimately unable to fend off , worked hard to defend second place, crossing the line just over a tenth of a second ahead of rookie , the latter eager to make up points after missing the Assen races. Profiting from rivals’ penalties to start on pole, ran a strong race, sticking with the front runners until the very last lap when a small mistake meant she had to settle for final fourth position. Heading up the chasing group, EEST NJT Racing rider rounded out the top five. Britain’s (Monster Energy Crescent Yamaha) held off Spaniards (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR) and (PR46+1 Racing Team) to place sixth, separated from her closest rivals by less than half a second. (GMT94 Yamaha) and (Pons Italika Racing FIMLA) completed today’s top ten, with both riders boosting their points tally. Having set the fastest lap of Race 1 (1’52.544), rookie will start Sunday’s Race 2 from pole, joined on the front row by and . Championship Standings: Herrera continues to lead the way with 115 pointsNeila chases 18 points behind, with 97Ponziani moves up into third position, with 65 pointsRookie Ramos now places fourth (61), just four points behind her Klint Racing teammate Key Points:Pole position: Maria Herrera – 1’52.264Race 1 winner: Maria Herrera

Paola Ramos – 1’52.544 (lap 8)

P1 | Maria Herrera | Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR

“A difficult race today as we started it more than once and had to stay focused. I also started P4. But I put together a good first lap, staying with Beatriz and trying to pass her several times before making it stick. And I was also able to maintain a fast pace throughout the race. I expected Beatriz to come past me again in the final stages but in the end, I crossed the line alone. I’ll look at the data and see where I’m strong and where I need to improve. I’ll start P4 again tomorrow, so I need to make another good start and see if I can improve in certain areas.”



P2 | Beatriz Neila | Ampito Crescent Yamaha

“The race was a little tough with the delayed start. But I felt good with the bike once the race got underway and I was able to finish second, which demonstrates my good feeling. We have another opportunity tomorrow of course, and I’ll do my best to win. I didn’t know I’d achieved so many consecutive podiums; it’s an honour to be here and achieve these results. Thanks to my team and every sponsor who supports us, and tomorrow we go again.”



P3 | Paola Ramos | Klint Racing Team

“Not the race that I wanted but a podium finish is important considering the penalty and the injury I sustained at Assen. I knew I could run up front, and this result is good for me, a confidence booster. The race turned into a group fight, and I think tomorrow will be much the same. We know we need to improve in some points, and we’ll try to do that in Race 2. It’s great I’ll be starting the race from pole too; I’m very happy about that!”

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