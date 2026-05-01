John Herdman, the head coach of the Indonesian national team, has called up 23 players to a training camp as part of preparations for the ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026.

The training camp will be held over five days (from 26-30 May) in Jakarta, with the players set to undergo intensive training sessions and internal matches.

“We have watched many matches (in the Indonesian Super League) this season and gained insight into the potential of the domestic players,” said Herdman.

“This is a crucial moment for the players to showcase their quality and secure a spot in the ASEAN Hyundai Cup squad.”

The ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026 is scheduled for 24 July to 26 August 2026 with Indonesia in Group A alongside Vietnam, Singapore, Cambodia, and the winner of the playoff between Brunei Darussalam and Timor-Leste.

INDONESIA NATIONAL TEAM TRAINING SQUAD

Cahya Supriadi – PSIM Yogyakarta Muhammad Riyandi – Persis Solo

Nadeo Argawinata – Borneo FC Samarinda

Alfahrezzi Buffon – Borneo FC

Brian Fatari – Dewa United FC

Fajar Fathurrahman – Persija Jakarta

Hokky Caraka – Persita Tangerang

Muhammad Ferarri – Bhayangkara FC

Saddil Ramdani – Persib Bandung

Shayne Pattynama – Persija Jakarta

Wahyu Prasetyo – Dewa United

Yance Sayuri – Malut United FC

Marselino Ferdinan – AS Trencin (Slovakia)

Arkhan Fikri – Arema FC

Egy Maulana Vikri – Dewa United

Marc Klok – Persib Bandung

Ricky Kambuaya – Dewa United

Rivaldo Pakpahan – Borneo FC Samarinda

Thom Haye – Persib Bandung

Witan Sulaeman – Persija Jakarta

Eksel Runtukahu – Persija Jakarta

Jens Raven – Bali United

Rizky Eka Pratama – PSM Makassar

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #PSSI

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