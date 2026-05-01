John Herdman, the head coach of the Indonesian national team, has called up 23 players to a training camp as part of preparations for the ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026.
The training camp will be held over five days (from 26-30 May) in Jakarta, with the players set to undergo intensive training sessions and internal matches.
“We have watched many matches (in the Indonesian Super League) this season and gained insight into the potential of the domestic players,” said Herdman.
“This is a crucial moment for the players to showcase their quality and secure a spot in the ASEAN Hyundai Cup squad.”
The ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026 is scheduled for 24 July to 26 August 2026 with Indonesia in Group A alongside Vietnam, Singapore, Cambodia, and the winner of the playoff between Brunei Darussalam and Timor-Leste.
INDONESIA NATIONAL TEAM TRAINING SQUAD
Cahya Supriadi – PSIM Yogyakarta Muhammad Riyandi – Persis Solo
Nadeo Argawinata – Borneo FC Samarinda
Alfahrezzi Buffon – Borneo FC
Brian Fatari – Dewa United FC
Fajar Fathurrahman – Persija Jakarta
Hokky Caraka – Persita Tangerang
Muhammad Ferarri – Bhayangkara FC
Saddil Ramdani – Persib Bandung
Shayne Pattynama – Persija Jakarta
Wahyu Prasetyo – Dewa United
Yance Sayuri – Malut United FC
Marselino Ferdinan – AS Trencin (Slovakia)
Arkhan Fikri – Arema FC
Egy Maulana Vikri – Dewa United
Marc Klok – Persib Bandung
Ricky Kambuaya – Dewa United
Rivaldo Pakpahan – Borneo FC Samarinda
Thom Haye – Persib Bandung
Witan Sulaeman – Persija Jakarta
Eksel Runtukahu – Persija Jakarta
Jens Raven – Bali United
Rizky Eka Pratama – PSM Makassar
#AFF
Photos Courtesy #PSSI