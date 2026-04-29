Selangor FC midfielder Noor Al-Rawabdeh is putting his hopes of representing Jordan at the FIFA World Cup 2026 on hold to concentrate on leading the Malaysia Super League outfit to success in the 2025/26 ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™.

The Red Giants will take on Vietnam’s Nam Định FC over two legs of the semi-finals on May 6 and 13, with Al-Rawabdeh a vital component in Kim Pan-gon’s side that will attempt to reach the final of Southeast Asia’s premier club competition for the first time.

“Playing at the World Cup would mean everything to me,” says the Jordan international, who has played for his nation on 56 occasions. It is a dream for every player to represent their country on that stage.

“But right now, my focus is on performing well every day, helping Selangor in the Shopee Cup™ and doing everything I can to make both my club and my country proud.”

The 29-year-old has established himself as a key member for club and country, featuring in the Jordan side that reached the final of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup before booking a first-ever appearance at the FIFA World Cup through the continent’s qualifiers last year.

Barring any glitches, Al-Rawabdeh will almost certainly be included in Jamal Sellami’s squad to travel to the United States for the group phase matches against defending champions Argentina, Algeria and Austria.

But prior to that, the former Al-Faisaly SC midfielder is determined to build on Selangor’s performances in the group phase of the Shopee Cup™, which saw the club finish second in Group A behind defending champions Buriram United FC on goal difference following two wins and three draws.

Al-Rawabdeh played four times in the group phase where his experience and combative spirit proved to be vital to the six-times Malaysian champions.

“I think the biggest thing I’ve learned from my journey is that nothing is impossible,” he says.

“Even if you are not the strongest team or the favourites, you can still achieve anything if you believe in yourself, your teammates and work together. That is the mentality I bring with me wherever I go.

“For me, a midfielder needs to stay calm, understand the game and help control the rhythm of the match. You need to make good decisions, support your teammates and always stay focused. That’s what I try to bring to the team in every game.

“My focus is always on improving and helping my team achieve success. With Selangor, I want us to compete at the highest level and win trophies. This club and our fans deserve to be at the top, and I believe we can achieve something special together.”

Selangor are one of Malaysia’s best supported and most successful clubs, having won the Malaysia Cup a record 33 times. However, success has been scarce in recent years with last season’s win in the MFL Challenge Cup being the Red Giants’ first in a decade.

The Shopee Cup™ represents an opportunity for Selangor to add a new piece of silverware in their trophy cabinet, with Al-Rawabdeh confident the club is moving in the right direction to reestablish themselves among the region’s elite.

“I think the next step is continuing to improve in areas like budget and infrastructure,” he says of the work being done to boost the team’s fortunes. The club is already working on that, and I’m sure Selangor is going to become one of the best teams in Southeast Asia.”

Selangor will host the first leg of their semi-final with Nam Định on May 6, with the return leg in Vietnam on May 13. Johor Darul Ta’zim FC will take on defending champions Buriram United FC of Thailand in the other semi-final, with the first leg taking place in Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Stadium next week.

The final of the 2025/26 ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ will be played on May 20 and 27.

ASEAN CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP SHOPEE CUP™ SEASON 2025 / 26 SEMI- FINALS FIXTURES

DATE MATCH # MATCH MATCH VENUE KICK-OFF(LOCALTIME) KICK-OFF(GMT) May 6 31 SF Leg 1 SELANGOR FC (MAS) v NAM ĐỊNH FC (VIE) MBPJ Stadium, Selangor 9pm 2pm 32 SF Leg 1 JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM FC (MAS) v BURIRAM UNITED FC (THA) Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, Johor 8pm 1pm May 13 33 SF Leg 2 NAM ĐỊNH FC (VIE) v SELANGOR FC (MAS) Thiên Trường Stadium, Ninh Binh 5.30pm 11:30am 34 SF Leg 2 BURIRAM UNITED FC (THA) v JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM FC (MAS) Buriram Stadium, Buriram 7pm 1pm

WHERE TO WATCH THE SHOPEE CUP™

COUNTRY NETWORK / ACCOUNT PLATFORM CHANNEL / SOCIAL LINK BRUNEI @ASEANUTDFC Social Facebook, YouTube @BTVSPORT Social Facebook CAMBODIA BAYON TV TV BTV News @BTVSPORT Social Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/61584120215791/videos/886334881124466 @BAYONTV Social Telegram: https://t.me/bayontv INDONESIA MNC TV TVRI Sports OTT Soccer Channel, SportsStars 2, 3, 4, Vision+: V+ Live 2, V+ Live 3, V+ Sports @RCTI Social Facebook, YouTube LAOS @BGSPORTS Social Facebook, YouTube @ASEANUTDFC Social Facebook, YouTube MALAYSIA ASTRO TV OTTMobile App Astro Arena Bola 1, 2 AstroGoSooka MYANMAR SKYNET TV Skynet Sports @BGSPORTS Social Facebook, YouTube @ASEANUTDFC Social Facebook, YouTube PHILIPPINES @PHIFOOTBALLFEDERATION Social Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/phifootballfederation @ASEANUTDFC Social Facebook, YouTube SINGAPORE MEDIACORP Mobile App MeWatch @ASEANUTDFC Social Facebook, YouTube THAILAND THAIRATH TV@THAIRATHSPORT TVSocial Thairath TVFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThairathSport YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ThairathSport @BGSPORTS Social Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BGsportsofficial YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@bgsports-official TRUE VISIONS TV, IPTV, OTT TrueSports2, True Premier Football 4 AIS OTT AIS Play TIMOR- LESTE @ASEANUTDFC Social Facebook, YouTube @BTV SPORT Social Facebook VIETNAM FPT Play IPTV, OTT FPT Play @FPTBONGDA Social Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FPTBongDaOfficial @FPTBONGDAOFFICIAL Social YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FPTBongDaOfficial @FPTBONGDAVIET Social YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FPTBongDaViet @FPTBÓNGÐÁVIETNAM Social YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@KenhBongDaVietNam2023 @FPTPLAYTRUYENHÌNH Social Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/truyenhinhfptplayofficial @GIACMOVODICH Social Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FPT.GiacMoVoDich SOUTH KOREA SPOTV TV SPOTV

REST OF THE WORLD @ASEANUTDFCONEFOOTBALL (EX-APAC) SocialOTT Facebook, YouTubeOneFootball

TICKET SALES INFORMATION

Semi-finals match tickets are available for sale at each home club’s stadium box office and the websites below.

May 6 – Semi-finals Leg 1

Selangor FC (MAS) v Nam Định FC (VIE)

MBPJ Stadium, Selangor Tickets: tickethotline.com.my

Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (MAS) v Buriram United FC (THA)

Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, Johor Tickets: tickethotline.com.my

May 13 – Semi-finals Leg 2

Nam Định FC (VIE) v Selangor FC (MAS)

Thiên Trường Stadium, Nam Định Tickets: https://datve.clbnamdinh.vn

Buriram United FC (THA) v Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (MAS)

Buriram Stadium, Buriram Tickets: https://brutdicket.online

Catch all the Shopee Cup™ news at https://aseanutdfc.com/asean-club-championship and @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, X and LinkedIn.

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