At the heart of the series lies a simple yet powerful question: “What could my sport look like if it had to adapt to an ever changing environment?”. The result is a collection of visually compelling images that place elite athletes in unexpected and unconventional settings. The visuals inspire and highlight a strong commitment, encouraging viewers to think about global environmental issues. By pushing bouldering beyond its conventional boundaries, Mammut and Rainer Eder highlight not only the physical endurance of athletes, but also a mindset defined by persistence, creativity, and forward momentum.

German trail runner

Severine Petersen channels this philosophy most directly into the world of trail running. Set against the relentless motion of a towering conveyor belt, she finds her line where none should exist, adapting instinctively to an environment in constant flux. What might appear mechanical and unforgiving becomes, through her movement, a runnable terrain.

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