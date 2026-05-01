The quarter-final draw for the Thomas Cup Finals 2026 concluded at Forum Horsens Arena on Wednesday evening, setting up four compelling ties on Friday as defending champions China look to extend their dominance. China will be boosted by the the return of top shuttler Shi Yuqi, who is set to feature against Malaysia, runners-up in Group B. Malaysia face a daunting task as they attempt to overturn China’s superiority. Lee Zii Jia, unbeaten throughout the group stage and yet to drop a game in Horsens, leads Malaysia’s charge against a formidable Chinese side bolstered by Shi’s return after illness. Shi is slated to open against Leong Jun Hao in the first singles. While China are clear favourites, Malaysia will look to their strength in doubles to mount a challenge. The Malaysians can draw motivation from their 2024 semi-final meeting (China won 3-1), knowing that in a knockout tie, a single inspired performance can shift momentum. Doubles pairs Aaron Chia / Soh Wooi Yik and Goh Sze Fei / Nur Izzuddin will be crucial if Malaysia are to pull off an upset. Another quarter-final sees India, champions in 2022, take on Chinese Taipei, who topped Group C. India, led by Lakshya Sen and supported by rising talent Ayush Shetty, as well as the experienced doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, aim to make amends for their quarter-final exit in 2024. Chinese Taipei, however, possess quality across all the squad, led by Chou Tien-chen and Lin Chun-Yi. The winner will advance to face either Japan or France in the semi-finals. Sen is set to face Chou Tien-chen in the opening singles, while India’s top doubles pair will be key against Wang Chi-lin and partner. Ayush Shetty will also need to deliver against Lin Chun-yi, who holds the edge from their previous meeting. Group D winners Thailand take on hosts Denmark, who carry the hopes of the home crowd and nation. Denmark have displayed formidable form in the group stage, defeating South Korea and Sweden, and will look to build on that momentum. Thailand, however, led by Kunlavut Vitidsarn, have the firepower to challenge and will be aiming for a historic semi-final appearance. The winner of this tie will face either China or Malaysia in the semi-finals. In the other half of the draw, Japan, Group B winners, face France in what promises to be one of the most intriguing ties. France arrive with confidence after producing one of the tournament’s biggest upsets by eliminating 14-time champions Indonesia in the group stage. Led by Christo Popov, Toma Junior Popov and Alex Lanier, they will look to continue their remarkable run. Japan, however, remain one of the leading title contenders, boasting depth and consistency across all departments. While they start as favourites, France have already shown they are capable of upsetting the established order. Quarter-Finals — Friday, May 1

China vs MalaysiaChinese Taipei vs IndiaThailand vs DenmarkJapan vs France

Semi-Finals — May 2

Final — May 3

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