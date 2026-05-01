Apostolos Stamatelopoulos is hoping Saturday’s Big Blue Elimination Final showdown with Melbourne Victory will be the game where the Sky Blues attack finally clicks.

Sydney FC head into Saturday’s blockbuster clash AAMI Park after missing out on the chance to host an Elimination Final having twice thrown away a lead against Auckland FC on the final day of the season.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/sydney-fc-ace-out-to-recapture-potent-form-as-star-duo-named-apostolos-stamatelopoulos/

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