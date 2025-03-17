Stage 2 of the 2025 Tour de Taiwan shifted to Taoyuan City, where riders battled 12°C temperatures, strong winds, and a challenging hilly and mountain finish. Brady Gilmore (Israel – Premier Tech) emerged victorious, securing his first-ever win in Asia, while his teammate Moritz Kretschy claimed the yellow jersey as the new General Classification leader.

The race saw an early four-man breakaway forming at 10km, later joined by two additional riders, creating a six-man lead group consisting of: Bailey McDonald (Team Novo Nordisk), Tali Lane Welsh (Ccache X Bodywrap), Boris Clark (St George Continental Cycling Team), Daniel Ven Cariño (Victoria Sports Pro Cycling), Ng Pak Hang (Hong Kong, China) and Li Ting-Wei (Chinese Taipei National Team).

The breakaway extended their lead to 2 minutes 50 seconds before being caught up in 20km from the finish when the peloton increased its pace in preparation for the final climbs. As the peloton navigated the final mountainous terrain, Brady Gilmore launched a decisive move in the closing meters, crossing the line in 2:52:06. Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Euskaltel-Euskadi) finished second, followed by Moritz Kretschy (Israel – Premier Tech) in third with the same time. A total of 108 riders completed the stage.

Reflecting on his victory, Brady Gilmore expressed his excitement about racing in Asia: “This is my first time racing in Asia and my Tour de Taiwan debut. I’m thrilled to take my first win here. Before coming to Taiwan, I focused on altitude and heat training for two weeks to prepare.”

His teammate Moritz Kretschy, now leading the General Classification, shared his strategy moving forward: “With Brady just three seconds behind me, we now have two strong options in the race. This gives us a tactical advantage for the upcoming stages.”

Looking Ahead: Stage 3 – Taiwan Romantic Route 3 (154.3 km)

Tomorrow’s stage crosses Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, and Taichung City, starting at Hsinchu Yimin Temple and finishing at Shigang Tourist Service Center. With two intermediate sprints and two KOM climbs, the stage presents an opportunity for climbers and breakaway specialists to shake up the General Classification.

TOUR DE TAIWAN 2025 – STAGE 2 RESULTS

Stage Classification:

Brady Gilmore (ISRAEL – PREMIER TECH) – 2:52:06 Jordi Lopez Caravaca (EUSKALTEL-EUSKADI) – s.t Moritz Kretschy (ISRAEL – PREMIER TECH) – s.t

Jersey Standings: Yellow Jersey (General Classification Leader): Moritz Kretschy (ISRAEL – PREMIER TECH) Green Jersey (Points Classification Leader): Blake Quick (ROOJAI INSURANCE) Polka Dot Jersey (Mountains Leader): Brady Gilmore (ISRAEL – PREMIER TECH) Blue Jersey (Best Asian Rider): Atsushi Oka (UTSUNOMIYA BLITZEN)

