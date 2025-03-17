The highly anticipated Philippine Women’s League (PWL) 2025 was officially launched today at a press conference held in Studio 300, Makati. The event unveiled the six participating teams — a combination of new and powerhouse teams — set to compete for the coveted championship title, promising a thrilling season of top-tier women’s football.The participating teams for the PWL 2025 are:

University of Santo Tomas (UST)Capital1 Solar StrikersKaya FC-IloiloStallion Laguna FCUniversity of the Philippines (UP)Makati Football Club

