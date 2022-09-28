It might have just been a friendly but the slim 1-0 win over Laos this week was a huge psychological booster for Brunei Darussalam.

The Sultanate side under new head coach Mario Raveira from Spain beat Laos with the solitary goal coming off Nazirudin Ismail in the 26th minute.

And the win could not have come at a more opportune time considering that Brunei will be playing in the qualifying round of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 in November against Timor Leste.

Only the winner will make the cut to the tournament proper of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022.

For the record, Brunei had played only once in the biennial championship way back in the inaugural edition in 1996.

