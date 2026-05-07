FIA Formula 4 Saudi Arabia successfully concluded its historic first season in April 2024, delivering the Kingdom’s first FIA-certified single-seater racing platform and producing two national race winners.

MERITUS.GP, winners of 38 FIA Asian Championships, engaged five years of institutional and corporate partnership-building to establish the first FIA Formula 4 Championship in Saudi Arabia, laying the foundation of a national motorsport pathway for young Saudi and Arab talent.

F4 Saudi Arabia is part of a broader long-term vision to support the development of Saudi motorsport technology, engineering, education and industry opportunities aligned with the Kingdom’s wider sporting and economic ambitions.

The inaugural season delivered two Saudi Arabian race winners and saw the crowning of its first Arab Champion, without losing focus of its mission to create opportunities for young Saudi drivers, engineers, officials and media professionals.

Saudi drivers Omar Aldereyaan and Faisal AlKabbani were the Championship’s first Saudi race winners, marking a historic moment for Saudi motorsport and demonstrating the emergence of genuine local talent within the Kingdom.

Following his historic victory, Omar Aldereyaan reflected: “Two drivers from Riyadh City came first and second. It’s history. I think it’s a true testament to the Championship and how the system is developing local talent.”

Federico Al Rifai won the overall 2024 title, highlighting the Championship’s role in supporting the development of young Arab talent on the international stage.

F4 Saudi Arabia visited leading regional circuits during its inaugural 2024 season including Bahrain International Circuit, Lusail International Circuit, Kuwait Motor Town and the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, helping expose young drivers to world-class FIA Grade One facilities while showcasing Saudi Arabia’s growing role within global motorsport.

Peter Thompson, the leader who turned vision into reality, said:

“The single organiser format was designed to reduce costs, level the playing field, and place greater emphasis on driver development, engineering education and sporting fairness.

We have helped deliver two Saudi race winners and an Arab Champion and I believe we have inspired young Saudis that motorsport can become part of their future.”

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