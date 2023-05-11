Malaysia men’s and women’s field hockey teams made a steady start in the SEA Games with big wins over hosts Cambodia today.

In the men’s competition, Malaysia trounced Cambodia, inspired by the inclusion of 11 Pakistani players in their squad, 6-0. at the Morodok pitch in Phnom Penh.

The goals came through Najib Abu Hassan (third minute), Amirul Hamizan Azahar (18th), Danish Aiman Khairil Anuar (20th), Alfarico Lance Liau (44th), Shahmie Irfan Suhaimi (54th) and Adam Ashraf Johari (59th).

The Malaysian women’s team also registered an 8-1 victory over the host nation, powered by naturalised Indian and Pakistani players.

Siti Nur Arfah Nor (11th minute, 20th) and Nuraini Abdul Rashid (13th, 29th) scored a brace each. Nur Afiqah Syahzani Azhar (ninth), Nuramirah Shakirah Zulkifli (28th), Fatin Shafikah Sukri (36th) and Nurmaizatul Hanim Syafi Sheik Fuad (49th) added to the Cambodia\s misery.

Duch Chansovatey scored a consolation goal for Cambodia in the 14th minute. Both the Malaysian teams will play Singapore in the next match.

Like this: Like Loading...