Cyclist Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki lost the gold medal in a photo finish in the men’s 55km criterium race in Angkor Wat, Siem Reap.

With the temperature hovering at 42 degrees Celsius, Amirul and Indonesia’s Terry Yudha Kusuma clocked an identical time of 1:13:38 seconds.

After a review of the photo finish, Terry was awarded the gold medal and Amirul received the silver medal. Ronald Nozuelo Oranza of the Philippines won bronze (1:13:29s).

Despite losing the gold, coach Sayuti Zahit said Amirul’s silver was a bonus to the Malaysian cycling team.

“In the Hanoi edition last year, we went home empty-handed, but this time, we performed well and won silver despite the hot weather.

In the women’s 38.8km criterium, Nur Aishah Zubir won bronze after a photo finish as all podium finishers recorded identical times of 55.19 seconds. Thailand’s Jutatip Maneephan was declared the winner, while Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi That won silver.

