The Malaysian Football League (MFL) confirmed that several Malaysian League teams have obtained permission from the government to continue training on a Camp-Based mode during the implementation of the nation’s ‘Total Lockdown’ period from 1 June 2021 to 14 June 2021.

However, the Camp-Based training mode must adhere to strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) during the implementation of the full closure of the social and economic sectors or ‘total lockdown’ as announced by the Prime Minister’s Office on 28 May 2021.

“MFL as the administrator of the Malaysia League would like to thank the government for their concern and giving permission to the Malaysia League teams to continue training on a Camp-Based mode which I believe will provide relief for the teams in preparing before the Malaysia League resumption in July,” said MFL Chief Executive Officer Dato ‘Ab Ghani Hassan.

“For the safety and health of officers and players, only centralized team training is allowed for the first phase of the PKP. Other activities such as friendly matches or any activities across districts or states are not allowed until further notice.”

Ab Ghani added that the latest information on PKP will be informed from time to time to all teams in accordance with the instructions of the Malaysian Government.

To date, four Super League teams namely Johor Darul Ta’zim, Kedah Darul Aman FC, Terengganu FC and UiTM FC as well as Terengganu FC II and PDRM FC from the Premier League have received MFL approval to conduct Camp-Based Training.

