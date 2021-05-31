The FIM, IRTA, MSMA and Dorna Sports pass on our deepest condolences to Dupasquier’s family, friends, team and loved ones

Following a serious incident in the Moto3™ Qualifying 2 session at the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley, it is with great sadness that we report the passing of Moto3™ rider Jason Dupasquier.

Dupasquier was involved in a multi-rider incident between Turns 9 and 10, with the session Red Flagged thereafter. FIM Medical Intervention Vehicles arrived at the site immediately and the Swiss rider was attended to on track before being transferred by medical helicopter, in a stable state, to Careggi Hospital in Florence.

Despite the best efforts of circuit medical staff and all those subsequently attending to the Swiss rider, the hospital has announced that Dupasquier has sadly succumbed to his injuries.

Dupasquier had made an impressive start to his second season in the lightweight class of Grand Prix racing, consistently scoring points and within the top ten in the standings.

Jason Dupasquier started his career in Supermoto and was a multiple-time Swiss National champion. He then made the successful switch to circuit racing by claiming the ADAC NEC Championship Moto3 crown in 2016, before then moving onto the Junior World Championship for 2017.

The Swiss teenager made steady progress throughout 2017 and was ready to make his debut in the Red Bull Rookies Cup in 2018 before breaking his left femur in the second round of the Junior Moto3™ World Championship. He missed the entire 2018 Rookies Cup campaign but came back stronger than ever in 2019. He finished the 2019 FIM Junior Moto3™ World Championship in eighth overall thanks to a best result of fourth in Jerez.

His strong form in the latter half of 2019 rightly earned him a move up to the World Championship in 2020 with the Swiss rider making his debut with the PrüstelGP squad. The number 50 learned a great deal throughout his rookie campaign, gradually getting closer and closer to the leading pack.

He returned in 2021 a rejuvenated rider, instantly cementing his place inside the top five during Free Practice on the opening day of the season in Qatar. He’d follow that form through to Sunday, with a career-first top ten finish. Two further point scoring finishes followed at the Doha and Portuguese Grands Prix before he claimed his career-best result of seventh at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto.

Heading to the Italian Grand Prix, Dupasquier sat tenth in the World Championship standings having collected an impressive 27 points from the opening five rounds of the season. – www.motogp.com

